The Ultimate (& Hysterical) List of Different Cleaning Styles Every Mom Is Guilty Of Having



Natthaumpan Inprom

Ah yes, the glorious time of year when dark gives way to light and cold gives way to warmth is finally upon us. When spring arrives, there is a palpable joy in the air. We can throw our kids outside without layering them in mountains of clothing and open our windows for a little fresh air. But with the delightful changes come a few not-so-fun ones, like spring cleaning.

For some of us, spring cleaning hangs over our heads like a dark cloud of doom, while others hear "The Eye of the Tiger" faintly playing in the background as they prep their springtime purge. For every type of mom out there, though, there is a type of spring cleaner.

Which one are you?