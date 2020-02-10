People Are Sharing Their Secrets to Falling Asleep Quickly & Honestly I'm About To Try Them All

iStock
There aren't many times I actively hate my husband, but one time I truly do is when we go to bed. We kiss goodnight and no less than 8 seconds later he is peacefully snoring. No tossing. No turning. No painfully rehashing the details of the day. This guy just puts his head to the pillow and boom! ASLEEP.
Do you see why I hate him just a tiny, eensy, teensy bit?
Because, me? Me? I'm staring at the ceiling, jumping at literally every single creak, and making my to-do list for tomorrow while stressing out about every minute that ticks by is another I am missing out sleeping.
I once asked him how he does it and his infuriating response?
"I shut my eyes."
Honestly how am I not canonized for not having murdered him yet? But in all serious the bigger question is:
HOW DOES HE DO IT!!?!!
Apparently, I'm not the only one who feels this way about sleeping. A Reddit thread recently posed a similar question:
For those looking for advice beyond "just stop thinking" some folks had some tried and true tricks to share, like this user who resorts to the TV
Another trick was mindful meditation, a skill that needs to be practiced and honed. One user shared this gem.
Some also noted that they felt when trying this technique that they had an overwhelming urge to move. Getting past that urge is the final "battle" to falling asleep.
The biggest tip, and in our humble opinion the most fun, based around using your imagination.
While we can't guarantee that these methods will word for everyone, it might be worth a shot at getting some shut eye
I know I am definitely going to be trying these tonight... and who knows, maybe I will actually beat my husband to sleep?
