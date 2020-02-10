People Are Sharing Their Secrets to Falling Asleep Quickly & Honestly I'm About To Try Them All



iStock

There aren't many times I actively hate my husband, but one time I truly do is when we go to bed. We kiss goodnight and no less than 8 seconds later he is peacefully snoring. No tossing. No turning. No painfully rehashing the details of the day. This guy just puts his head to the pillow and boom! ASLEEP.

Do you see why I hate him just a tiny, eensy, teensy bit?

Because, me? Me? I'm staring at the ceiling, jumping at literally every single creak, and making my to-do list for tomorrow while stressing out about every minute that ticks by is another I am missing out sleeping.

I once asked him how he does it and his infuriating response?

"I shut my eyes."



Honestly how am I not canonized for not having murdered him yet? But in all serious the bigger question is:

HOW DOES HE DO IT!!?!!