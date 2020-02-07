

Ever year I have a hard time with New Year's resolutions. Usually I feel conflicted -- I want to start the year off on the right foot, but I don't want to crash and burn if I don't stick to my plan. Plus, how can I be sure that knocking 50 books off my to-be-read list (or let's get real, 15) is going to make me feel any better about myself by the time the next December 31 rolls around? That's why this year I've decided to make fewer concrete goals -- yes, hear me out. Goal-setting can be an effective tool for happiness, but sometimes productivity is not the objective. In fact, New York Times bestselling author James Clear and author of Atomic Goals, is a big advocate for not setting goals and focusing on systems instead. It's a lesson I've taken to heart as we go into the new year, but I'd like to take Clear's advice one step further, if I can.

What I really want this year is to figure out what really matters and then create the systems that let me enjoy those things to the fullest. And I think that is a worthwhile thing for anyone to do. In fact, I think spending my time working on systems will make me happier and I've collected a handy list of things that will hopefully keep me happy all year long. For instance, we know that humans thrive on connection, so I'm going to try and make systems that let me invest in old friendships, find new friendships, and be more connected to my family. Another huge obstacle to my happiness: stress. And part of being stress-free means getting my clutter under control. As writer Rachel Wilkerson Miller says, "Being organized is a gift I give myself" -- and I am a believer. Take a look at what other happiness tips and tricks I've collected.