15 Easy Remedies for a Stuffy Nose

No one likes a stuffy nose -- not you and definitely not your kids. A stuffy nose can ruin an otherwise perfect day. Not only are your pockets full of tissues, but your brain probably also feels foggy and now you're forced to only breathe through your mouth. It's so unpleasant that it begs repeating: a stuffy nose is a mood killer.
Apparently, having a stuffy nose doesn't necessarily mean your nasal passages are boogered up. It actually is caused by inflamed blood vessels in your sinuses and that can be due to having something such as a cold, allergies, or even the flu. This is why even though you blow and blow your nose, you still end up stuffed a little while later.
So, what's a person to do? With soccer practice, deadlines and other events, we can't just go through life with an unpleasantly stuffed nose. Here are 15 foolproof, easy ways to break up a stuffy nose so that you can go on and enjoy life.
-
Get a humidifier1
A humidifier can help relieve your stuffy nose with the touch of a button. The machine vaporizes water so that the air becomes more moist and your swollen blood vessels can relax a little and the mucus in your nose thins out.
-
Put a compress on it2
A warm compress held up to your forehead can help widen your pathways and loosen up the mucus that's causing such unpleasant congestion. Let it sit for about 15 minutes before going to bed or going about your day.
-
-
Get steamy3
Steam can help clear up your sinuses—but you don't have to get in the shower if you don't want to. Boil some water, pour it into a bowl, cover your head with a towel and breathe in! And if you do want to, go stand -- or hold Baby with you -- while you enjoy a nice steamy shower.
-
Use neti pot4
A neti pot, which is like a small teapot for your face, can help loosen and wash out mucus from your nasal airways. Mix some warm, distilled water with some salt and baking soda to flush out all the gunk. Trust us, it sounds scarier than it actually is and your nose will feel great afterwards!
-
-
Get some ginger5
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that could help your stuffy nose. Add some to your tea or boil some to help you make a warm compress to sit on your face for about 15 minutes. This can help break up the mucus. You can also breathe in the steam from the pot while you're boiling the tea for some extra help.
-
Take a hot shower6
There's nothing more relaxing than a steaming hot shower, huh? The steam and hot water from a shower can help loosen up any congestion in your nose and reduce inflammation, which ultimately helps make it easier to breathe.
-
-
Sip peppermint tea7
While it's always good to hydrate when you're feeling under the weather, peppermint tea might have some properties to help clear up your nose. Peppermint has menthol, which helps thin out mucus. And if you're a mint fan, it tastes great!
-
Get spicy with it8
Turn up the heat by noshing down on some spicy food. Go for red pepper flakes, spicy ramen or cayenne pepper to help break down your mucus. If you're a real daredevil, you can even try eating a tiny bit of wasabi for a major sinus clearing, but don't say we didn't warn you.
-
-
Sleep on your back9
We have all experienced the kind of torture that is sleeping with your nose stuffed. Insider recommends you sleep on your back so that the mucus can drain out instead of clogging up (which happens if you sleep on your side.) Consider adding another pillow to prop yourself up for maximum drainage.
-
Don't blow your nose10
This might sound counterintuitive but try to hold off on blowing your nose every other second. According to Harvard Health Publishing, you should blow your nose one nostril at a time—and as gently as possible. Forcing your nose to blow can irritate your nasal passages and cause even more congestion. No thank you.
-
-
Hydrate11
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. By consuming lots of fluids, your mucus will thin out and make it easier to drain. And by lots we mean even more than the typical 8 glasses of water a day that's recommended. Yes, this may mean you'll have to run to the bathroom every hour but being able to breathe a little easier is totally worth it.
-
Consume some soup12
Not only will the steam from the hot soup help clear up your nose but the right soup will also help hydrate you. It's a win-win for you and a lose-lose for your stuffed nose. Search for recipes that include anti-inflammatory ingredients like ginger, garlic and turmeric for an added immunity boost.
-
-
Suck on a menthol cough drop13
Remember when we said how mint and menthol can help with your stuffed nose? If you're on the go and need some quick relief, try to suck on a menthol cough drop. It's the same concept as rubbing some Vick's on your chest.
-
Use a saline solution14
A saline solution of a small amount of salt and distilled water can easily flush out excess mucus and provide some relief. Use a small bulb syringe if you're helping out your child or try one of those handy dandy saline sprays.
-
-
Give yourself a face massage15
Give yourself a quick facial massage to help provide some sweet relief. Apply some pressure to the area on the bridge of your nose between your eyes. This will increase circulation and help break up the mucus.