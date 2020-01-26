17 Tricks To Get Rid of a Headache



tommaso79/iStock

Oof. Ouch. That pounding pain at the temples. That throbbing at the base of the neck. Yep, it's a headache, and it is excruciatingly painful. The first thing we might do is head to the medicine cabinet and grab a bottle of ibuprofen or acetaminophen, but what if the stash is completely empty? Is there any way to get fast relief? Have no fear, because we've found some of the best and fastest ways to put an end to headache pain.

Some of the tips are completely natural, whereas others need a little more finessing to really work. Either way, we know all too well what it's like when a headache is coming on. If a headache happens at work or while we're stuck at, say, a Sunday morning soccer match, where there are no medications around, try one of these 17 ways to get rid of a headache -- fast. Relief will soon be on its way.