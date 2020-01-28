Incredible Single Mom Fights Breast Cancer...Twice

theAsianparent.com
Singapore mom Mavis Leong was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was in remission for six years, until she was re-diagnosed with the illness in 2018.
As a single mom of two, the stress she faced was unimaginable, especially when she had to stop working to focus on recovery.
We ask Mavis, who currently works as a financial services consultant with AIA Singapore, about her battle with cancer and the challenges she faced along the way.
Two-time breast cancer survivor: Journey of a single mom in Singapore
When did you first suspect that something was wrong? What were the symptoms?
"I was first diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2012 and only found out that something was wrong after a routine medical checkup.
My mother was previously diagnosed with cervical cancer, but no one in my family had breast cancer, even though there is a history of breast lumps.
Fortunately for me, the cancer was diagnosed at stage 1.5. My family took the news well and my children always encouraged me to be strong and they would always check in on how I was feeling."
Where did you undergo treatment and what did it involve?
"I did a surgery to remove the tumor at Gleneagles Hospital.
After the surgery, I had to go through 20 days of radiotherapy. There were no serious side effects, except for some bleeding when I ran for a long distance, which was caused by the hormone therapy pill (tamoxifen) I was taking, that thickens the cervix wall.
I still go for follow up checkups with my breast specialist and oncologist once every six to nine months."
Who did you turn to for support, apart from family?
How did you deal with the illness as a single mom of two, in terms of finances and emotional turmoil?
"My children, Nicholas and Alicia, were my pillars of strength and main source of motivation. I only cried once, after my first radiotherapy session, then I focused on recovering by going for treatments and ensuring that I was well-rested and eating healthily.
Having gone through cancer twice myself, I cannot emphasize how important having adequate coverage is to financially protect yourself against unexpected and unfortunate events.
In 2012 alone, I claimed about $538,000 from eight policies with critical illness (CI) benefit, and it really helped when I had to stop working for a while."
How has cancer changed you in terms of diet and lifestyle?
What advice would you like to give other moms?
"Be positive, cry when you need, and talk to someone who has gone through a similar experience. It is good for healing."
Thank you, Mavis, for sharing your journey with us. It has inspired us to stay positive, no matter what life throws at us.
