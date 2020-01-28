Incredible Single Mom Fights Breast Cancer...Twice



Singapore mom Mavis Leong was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was in remission for six years, until she was re-diagnosed with the illness in 2018.

As a single mom of two, the stress she faced was unimaginable, especially when she had to stop working to focus on recovery.

We ask Mavis, who currently works as a financial services consultant with AIA Singapore, about her battle with cancer and the challenges she faced along the way.

Two-time breast cancer survivor: Journey of a single mom in Singapore

