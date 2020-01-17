Postpartum Women Who Eat Late At Night Gain More Weight After Delivery, Says Study

In the duration of the study, 687 women were examined during their pregnancy and after 18 months following delivery.

The study proved found that eating at night time and a poor diet in the late second trimester is positively associated with higher postpartum weight retention (PPWR).

The results also found that 16 percent of new mothers had significant PPWR, gaining 5kg or more at 18 months. The diaries and self-report measures found these mothers tended to eat more of their food after 7 pm. It was also noted that they didn’t eat a balanced diet.

Associate Professor Fabian Yap, Head and Senior Consultant for Endocrinology Service, Department of Paediatrics at KKH said suggests that night eating may be potentially more damaging than lower diet quality in contributing to substantial postpartum weight retention.

“Our body systems have evolved to metabolize food during the day and rest during the night. Hence, consuming more calories at night than day mismatches our body’s natural body time clock by disrupting the metabolic rhythm in various organs such as liver, stomach, pancreas, fat tissue, resulting in disruption of energy metabolism. The consumption of more calories at night is also closely linked with later bedtime and hence, associated with [being] overweight and obesity,” he said.

To prevent undesirable weight gain and retention after birth, the researches suggest that pregnant women adopt the following interventions during their pregnancy to ensure an adequate nutrient supply for both mother and baby:

- Change meal times to earlier in the day or have lighter foods at night.

- Eat meals at regular times of the day.

- Adopt a good diet during pregnancy. Eat more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products. Cut down on fatty, salty and sugary foods.