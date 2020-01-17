Postpartum Women Who Eat Late At Night Gain More Weight After Delivery, Says Study

theAsianparent.com
A study led by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital revealed that women who ate more of their daily intake during the night time are more likely to keep, and even gain, weight after giving birth.
The study, which was published in the journal Nutrients in November 2019, explains how the study shows night eating and poorer diet is linked to weight gain post-pregnancy.
Dr Loy See Ling, who is a Research Fellow at the Department of Reproductive Medicine of KKH and the lead author of the study, said: “Our research, based on multi-ethnic Asian women, shows that although predominantly night eating and lower diet quality have been independently linked with weight gain, practising night eating along with low diet quality demonstrated the greatest likelihood of substantial postpartum weight gain and retention even after 18 months.”
In the duration of the study, 687 women were examined during their pregnancy and after 18 months following delivery.
The study proved found that eating at night time and a poor diet in the late second trimester is positively associated with higher postpartum weight retention (PPWR).
The results also found that 16 percent of new mothers had significant PPWR, gaining 5kg or more at 18 months. The diaries and self-report measures found these mothers tended to eat more of their food after 7 pm. It was also noted that they didn’t eat a balanced diet.
Associate Professor Fabian Yap, Head and Senior Consultant for Endocrinology Service, Department of Paediatrics at KKH said suggests that night eating may be potentially more damaging than lower diet quality in contributing to substantial postpartum weight retention.
“Our body systems have evolved to metabolize food during the day and rest during the night. Hence, consuming more calories at night than day mismatches our body’s natural body time clock by disrupting the metabolic rhythm in various organs such as liver, stomach, pancreas, fat tissue, resulting in disruption of energy metabolism. The consumption of more calories at night is also closely linked with later bedtime and hence, associated with [being] overweight and obesity,” he said.
To prevent undesirable weight gain and retention after birth, the researches suggest that pregnant women adopt the following interventions during their pregnancy to ensure an adequate nutrient supply for both mother and baby:- Adopt a good diet during pregnancy. Eat more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products. Cut down on fatty, salty and sugary foods.- Change meal times to earlier in the day or have lighter foods at night.- Eat meals at regular times of the day.
5 more tips to avoid eating late at night
Get regular exercise
Start a routine of exercising often and at the same times. Exercise is known to regulate hormone levels and keep you from feeling hungry all the time.
Keep healthy snacks on hand
Healthy snacks are foods packed with minerals and nutrients. So vegetables, fruit, and whole grains should be kept nearby!
Having these healthy snacks lying around can help you stay fuller because of the protein and fibre content.
Eat at regular intervals
Settle on a sleeping ritual
Winding down at the end of the day can be tough if you’ve got a lot on your mind.
Decide on a routine to stick to each night to signal your brain and body that it’s time to sleep.
This might include reading for a short while, meditating, or sewing. Whatever the activities, be consistent and stick with it. Once you start your routine, you’ll find it much easier to sleep.
Also, avoid looking at screens! Watching TV or browsing Instagram on your phone will keep you awake!
Ask your partner to help keep you in check
