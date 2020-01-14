'Parenting Trends' That Are Sure to Pop Up In 2020

theAsianparent.com
Raising children has become increasingly demanding in the modern age with parents found to be spending more time and energy trying to balance between the demands of work and family. Modern parents are also found to be more invested, conscious and savvy when it comes to their parenting choices. While there really is no one-size-fits-all option to the ways of parenting, there are certain notable trends and cultural shifts to consider.
Trends being trends, they come and go—especially in the social media age. While some trends have continued to flourish over the years, some have died down. Here are some of the 2020 parenting trends we think might seem a little more different (or not) than in 2019.
To embrace them or not, you make the call:
-
Self-care habits
-
All things Gender-neutral
From gender-neutral Barbie dolls, modern names to raising a gender-neutral baby, it is definitely one to make waves this 2020, if it hasn’t already.
Whether or not you believe in the stereotype that pink is only for girls, and blue for boys, or if you can accept that boys are to play with dolls, this brings up a hot topic of discussion. Fad or not, time will tell!
-
-
The move away from Instamom culture
It is easy to get into the motion of scrolling through your Instagram feed and feeling like your life pales in comparison with the world out there. Seeing another mom enjoying a getaway with her family while you’re stuck with a pouty toddler can be demoralising—the guilt, envy and everything else that kicks in.
But remember moms, what you are seeing might be just a snapshot of the great that’s going on in another person’s life. While it can be difficult not to be FOMO (fear of missing out), perhaps a social media cleanse can give you the breather you need.
-
Normalizing anxiety
-
-
Tinker Time
Another 2020 parenting trend we can expect as revealed by the same Facebook report is the hands-on approach to creativity and education.
Consumer technologies are becoming more affordable and in Brazil, the maker culture or DIY culture is thriving. Even schools are incorporating technologies in their curricula like 3D printing, electronic prototypes and laser cutting. Something to look forward to certainly in raising an all-rounder.
-
Embracing postpartum bodies
-
-
Environmental consciousness
Whether we are looking at eco-friendly baby products, taking a more conscious approach towards fashion purchases, or environmental activism as identified by the Facebook IQ report, environmental consciousness is one of the key 2020 parenting trends to note.
How does it affect parents and parenting then? Having an environmental consciousness mindset translates into mindfulness in living and the home. When you adopt this at home, your kids learn how to be aware as well. When it comes to parenting, role-modelling is always the way to go.
-
Less screen time, more audiobooks
Audiobooks are said to have doubled in popularity in 2019 as compared to last year.
Listening to audiobooks presents an alternative to devices which can be distracting for little ones. Does this sound like great news, parents?
Audiobooks are said to also help in developing crucial listening and concentration, which are important skills to have. It also allows kids to multitask while they engage in other activities.
-
-
Health at the forefront
When it comes to health concerns, and especially with the little ones, parents definitely do not want to take the risk.
Consumers are no longer laid back as before, doing their research before committing into something. In the Facebook IQ report, it is found that in France, the more health-conscious ultilise popular apps to screen everyday food and personal care items that could contain harmful ingredients, nutrients, antioxidants and pollutants.
Parents these days are more conscious on what they feed their child, even searching for ways to improve health and brain development.
So many things to consider, right? But with information being so accessible, and google as our best friend, this 2020 parenting trend is definitely here to stay.
Source: Facebook IQ 2020 Topics and Trends Report.
This article was republished with permission from theAsianParent
theAsianparent is a publication under Tickled Media Pte Ltd. Started in September 2009, it is the largest parenting website in Southeast Asia, targeted at urban parents and parents-to-be who live in Asia or are of Asian heritage. theAsianparent speaks to every stage and priority of an Asian mom’s journey – from pre-conception to pregnancy, to breastfeeding, and even how to raise smart, strong and kind children.
