The Aftermath of My Divorce Was the Best Worst Time of My Life

The divorce was rough -- very rough -- but it was also one of the happiest times of my life.

In one fell swoop, I lost my home (he insisted on keeping it), my faith community (my "church" ex-communicated me for the "sin" of filing for divorce), and most of my friends (who belonged to the church and stood by my ex), but what I gained was priceless. Freedom.

I spent time with friends my ex hadn't approved of. I bought a purple rug on a whim. I applied for jobs without asking for his approval or permission. I spent time with my two children without worrying about what time he'd be home or in what mood. I went to a new church that preached the love of Jesus Christ, instead of one that said I was a filthy sinner in dirty rags in God's eyes.

I've certainly had moments in the seven years since then that have been filled with more joy. I'm with the man of my dreams, and we have two more beautiful daughters, after all. But honestly, I'm not quite sure anything can ever match the euphoria of breaking free from a very bad situation. The contrast was too great for it to be anything else.