The Truth About Burnout: What Are the Causes & How to Treat It

You might have noticed feeling completely lethargic before you even start work, or strange aches and pains around your body at the end of your 15-hour shift (despite only needing to work 9 of those hours).
These are common symptoms of burnout. And it’s now been classified as a clinical syndrome by the World Health Organisation.
This is especially relevant to Singaporeans. A recent survey revealed that work is the leading cause of stress with 92% of Singaporean working adults stating they are unhappy are stressed.
In particular, the workaholic “always on” culture particularly affects women, where 71% of women reported working in environments with this approach. It comes as no surprise that women are more likely to suffer from burnout from the workplace.
To better understand how to treat this clinical syndrome, let’s take a look at how it manifests.
What is burnout?
Feeling exhausted
When you’re heading towards burnout, you’ll often drain of energy most of the time. You may also notice an increased frequency of headaches or muscle pains around the body. Your appetite fluctuates, where you’ll eat more or less, and your sleep will be disturbed.
In turn, this affects your immune system and you’ll fall sick more often.
Feeling negative about work
Another dimension is increasing negativity towards work. You might find yourself doubting yourself and feeling like you’re failing at everything. You may also feel isolated and don’t know where to get help, ultimately feeling overwhelmed.
It’s not unusual to then feel demotivated and have little sense of satisfaction or any sense of accomplishment.
Not being able to do as much as you usually can
When combined with the other two dimensions, this effectively lowers your usual efficacy.
As you feel unable or unwilling to do your usual workload, you might see yourself withdraw from responsibilities, as well as from other people. When you’re around your work colleagues or family, you might lose your temper more easily and lash out at others.
If you are trying to do your work, it’ll take you a lot longer to do things, and you might procrastinate for long periods of time. It’s commonly seen where drugs, food, or alcohol are used as coping mechanisms.
Also, people suffering from burnout take more sick days than usual, or arrive at work later and leave earlier.
What’s the cause behind burnout?
-
How to deal with burnout
Take time away from work
Remove coffee and alcohol from your diet
It may sound counterintuitive, but people often turn to stimulants like coffee, energy drinks, or cigarettes to help cope with symptoms of burnout.
It might feel like it helps you get through the day, but you’ll quickly find you’re dependent on them. If your workload burgeons, you’ll also find yourself smoking and drinking even more to match increasing stress.
These products can also affect your sleep, which is vital to your recovery. Poor sleep is linked to a higher risk of chronic diseases, as well as increasing the risk of accidents. Not to mention poorer work productivity!
Confide in someone you trust
Make time for exercise
Leave your job
We’re not advocating you consider this immediately. If all the above tips don’t work, then consider leaving your current job as a last resort.
Earning a living and making money so you can put food on the table for your family is an important factor.
However, if this comes at the cost of your mental and physical health taking a massive downturn, then you won’t be able to sustain working at your company for very long before you have a breakdown.
Take courage – you’ll be able to find another job. It may still be in your current industry, or a change in career path altogether. But once you find something you enjoy doing again, you’ll find fulfillment and satisfaction in work to lower the risk of burnout happening in the future.
Burnout is a clinical syndrome that isn’t talked about enough. Many working parents have various stressors squeezing them from different angles. However, learning how to identify the symptoms and take steps to alleviate them can help stop yourself from hurtling down a negative spiral and be the start of improving your mental, emotional, and physical health.
Remember to take care of yourself, parents!
This article was republished with permission from theAsianParent.
theAsianparent is a publication under Tickled Media Pte Ltd. Started in September 2009, it is the largest parenting website in Southeast Asia, targeted at urban parents and parents-to-be who live in Asia or are of Asian heritage. theAsianparent speaks to every stage and priority of an Asian mom’s journey – from pre-conception to pregnancy, to breastfeeding, and even how to raise smart, strong and kind children.
