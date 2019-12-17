The Truth About Burnout: What Are the Causes & How to Treat It



You might have noticed feeling completely lethargic before you even start work, or strange aches and pains around your body at the end of your 15-hour shift (despite only needing to work 9 of those hours).

These are common symptoms of burnout. And it’s now been classified as a clinical syndrome by the World Health Organisation.

This is especially relevant to Singaporeans. A recent survey revealed that work is the leading cause of stress with 92% of Singaporean working adults stating they are unhappy are stressed.

In particular, the workaholic “always on” culture particularly affects women, where 71% of women reported working in environments with this approach. It comes as no surprise that women are more likely to suffer from burnout from the workplace.

To better understand how to treat this clinical syndrome, let’s take a look at how it manifests.