23 Things Men Ignore When They Age

Twenty20 There are some issues men are likely to let go on longer than women are. This is a potentially dangerous part of a culture of "toxic masculinity." Anyone living in our society has internalized some misogyny, and the truth is, it really hurts men -- often just as much as it does women. Men in our society are often raised to believe some pretty harmful untruths and are frequently shown media that reinforce these beliefs their whole lives. Lies men hear that are a part of a misogynistic attitude include common beliefs such as "Real men don't cry." Plenty of ideas that harm men come with this mindset, including the concepts that emotional vulnerability is for women only and that physical pain is something men should just "tough out" instead of seeking treatment and help.



This can lead to men sometimes having a harder time expressing their feelings or concerns about their health, because they're taught it's a sign of showing "weakness" -- even though women are taught to express themselves and there's nothing weak about self-care. This list serves as a good reminder for for anyone with a man in their life who needs help accessing his feelings -- or even just not ignoring physical symptoms that could be really problematic.

