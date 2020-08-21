23 Things Men Ignore When They Age

Twenty20
There are some issues men are likely to let go on longer than women are. This is a potentially dangerous part of a culture of "toxic masculinity." Anyone living in our society has internalized some misogyny, and the truth is, it really hurts men -- often just as much as it does women. Men in our society are often raised to believe some pretty harmful untruths and are frequently shown media that reinforce these beliefs their whole lives. Lies men hear that are a part of a misogynistic attitude include common beliefs such as "Real men don't cry." Plenty of ideas that harm men come with this mindset, including the concepts that emotional vulnerability is for women only and that physical pain is something men should just "tough out" instead of seeking treatment and help.
This can lead to men sometimes having a harder time expressing their feelings or concerns about their health, because they're taught it's a sign of showing "weakness" -- even though women are taught to express themselves and there's nothing weak about self-care. This list serves as a good reminder for for anyone with a man in their life who needs help accessing his feelings -- or even just not ignoring physical symptoms that could be really problematic.
The truth is, we talk a lot more about issues related to women aging than we do men, but there are plenty of changes that happen to men as they get older. For instance, science notes that "dad bod" is real -- and we're good with that. For anyone who wants to help change their future around this issue, check out some ways to reverse the effects of aging. And for those of us who are just choosing to laugh at the way the years take their toll, check out these celebs who are just fine with the way they're aging.
Activity1
"Don't get around much anymore," is how the old song goes. After a lifetime of hard work, it can be tempting to just let the body rest, but staying active is a great recipe for staying young. And becoming sedentary can increase the chances of early death. We're not talking about running marathons! Hikes, vacations, and group fitness classes will do just fine (as well as providing the benefits of social interaction).
Sense of Purpose2
Men who have spent their lives working and being part of something larger than themselves can begin to feel lost when they don't have the same external stimulus to get them up in the morning. Work, however, doesn't have to provide the only purpose for getting up and going in life. Meaningful hobbies, learning, and volunteering can become new ways to feel that we continue to matter in the world and still have important contributions to make.
Anxiety and Stress3
The whole point of getting older is being able to slow down, relax, and let go of all those years of stress, right? Except it doesn't always work out that way. Health problems, the loss of loved ones, and other major lifestyle changes can cause rising stress levels that can exacerbate the aging process. Self-care has real benefits, and it can be as exotic as yoga or meditation or as simple as staying connected with friends and working on getting a good night's sleep.
Immunizations4
For folks who hate needles, saying goodbye to memories of years of childhood and teen immunizations can be a dream come true. But not being a kid anymore doesn't mean that regular shots don't continue to matter. An annual flu shot is nothing to shy away from, and there are also immunizations to help prevent shingles and other disorders that can lead to pneumonia. It's still a good idea to roll up that sleeve a time or two each year.
Diet5
Because we all tend to be creatures of habit, it can be tempting for men as they age to believe they can continue to adhere to the same meat and potatoes they've indulged in over the years. After all, if it ain't broke, don't fix it! But as people's metabolisms slow in old age, a diet that was tolerable in youth can turn toxic. Leaner protein, more whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and keeping an eye on salt intake can help keep an aging body healthy.
Shortness of Breath6
Men die five years sooner than women on average, and physiological differences can't explain why. Some speculate it's because men, for various reasons, often including certain ideas of masculinity, are less likely to go to a doctor and ignore important changes in their health, instead chalking it up to age. Shortness of breath is one example, but it can be a sign of lung or health conditions.
Chest Pains7
Most people have experienced some kind of chest pain in their lives, but it can be a sign of a serious problem and should not be ignored. Pressure, a burning sensation, or tightness should be looked at immediately, particularly if the sensation moves to either or both arms and up to the shoulders, neck and jaw.
Erectile Dysfunction8
Erectile dysfunction can be embarrassing, but it also might be a sign of a significant health condition, particularly related to the cardiovascular system. Men who have difficulty maintaining an erection during intercourse at least 50% of the time should not chalk it up to aging and ignore it.
Penis Changes9
The size and shape of a penis changes throughout life, mostly due to fluctuating levels of hormones in adolescence, midlife, and beyond. Some changes have other explanations. A penis that seems to have gotten smaller might actually be due to weight gain in midlife, which causes the belly to sag and makes the penis look smaller. A change in the curvature of an erect penis could signal a years-long buildup of a scar tissue, which can be corrected with surgery if necessary.
Moles & Skin Spots10
Rates of melanoma have doubled in the last 30 years, and certain spots, moles, and bumps on the skin shouldn't be ignored -- especially if they itch, cause pain, bleed, or are an unusual color. An annual trip to the dermatologist for a mole check can be a good idea, especially for men with a history of sun damage.
General Aches & Pains11
It's true that even just getting out of bed in the morning can hurt a little -- some aches and pains come with aging. But men shouldn't ignore pain that is persistent or debilitating, decreases range of motion, is in an area of a previous injury, involves pressure and bruising, or comes with fever and chills. The pain that comes with lifting weights or after a workout is fine, but if it becomes an issue or is too painful, that's not something to ignore.
Muscle Weakening12
Men lose on average around 30% of their muscle mass in their lifetime, and that puts them at an ever-increasing risk for falls, strains, and weight gain. Lost muscle mass isn't gone forever, however. It can be restored (even increased!) with the right training program. Not ignoring weakened muscles can also build bone strength and help improve circulation and cardiovascular health.
Fatigue13
Bouts of fatigue are common, especially as people age, but prolonged or frequent occurrences are often ignored. Fatigue could mean any number of things, including depression, poor sleep, not enough sleep, or the onset of certain conditions such as sleep apnea.
Foot Pain14
Foot pain isn't something to be endured. Instead, it's a sign that something is off. This could mean the onset of arthritis, plantar fasciitis (heel pain), bone spurs, weight gain, a stress fracture, or gout. Attributing foot pain to the inevitability of aging is a convenient way to avoid the doctor. Taking care of those feet is one key to healthful, happy (and inevitable!) aging.
Urinary Problems15
It's easy to dismiss urinary problems as having drunk too much coffee, alcohol, or water. But frequent urination, the inability to fully empty the bladder, or the sudden urge to pee can be a sign of benign prostatic hyperplasia, which is an enlarged prostate. Ignoring it won't make it go away, and it can get even worse. It's treatable with drugs or, in more extreme cases, surgery.
Hearing Loss16
Hearing loss is common in people as they age, but it can be subtle and its symptoms attributed to other causes. About 38 million Americans have hearing loss, and treating it, once it's diagnosed, is generally easy. Neglecting treatment and not getting tested can affect a person's well-being, causing irritability, leaving the person at risk for injury, even causing depression and loneliness in those who opt out of social events because of difficulty following conversations.
Loneliness17
Isolation and loneliness can significantly lower one's quality of life. They can also be dangerous to one's health. Ignoring feelings of loneliness is something men have long been taught to do, so that is what often happens.
Poor Eyesight18
Eyesight also changes as we age, and it can affect quality of life if it goes unchecked. Regular eye exams should be part of every man's health plan. Getting glasses, including progressive lenses that have multiple prescriptions in one pair, should be a priority.
Persistent Thirst19
Dry mouth is common as people grow older, but it, along with persistent thirst, can also be a symptom of more serious problems. A dry mouth may be an early warning sign of certain kinds of diabetes or other conditions that may require medical attention for a long, healthy life.
Unexpected Bleeding20
Men shouldn't ignore blood in their urine or semen, which could be the sign of any number of infections, many of which are treatable with antibiotics. Whatever the cause, it likely won't go away on its own, and the earlier someone can get treated, the better.
Depression21
Men who don't get their depression treated can often become aggressive and irritable, which can ruin relationships or cause injury or harm to themselves or others. It's not uncommon for men to ignore the signs of depression -- or even worse, to recognize it and not seek help.
Forgetfulness22
People can become forgetful for a number of reasons, and it doesn't always have to do with age. Sometimes it's a lack of sleep, certain medications, or stress. There can also be more serious causes, which are treatable if the forgetfulness is not ignored. These include depression, overuse of alcohol, and an underactive thyroid.
Painful Hands23
Pain in the hands and wrists isn't something anyone has to simply live with. With a proper diagnosis and treatment, the pain often goes away. It could be carpal tunnel syndrome, De Quervain's tenosynovitis (which makes it difficult for the thumb to grasp things) or ganglion cysts, which tend to be benign but can make life difficult. Pain could also mean rheumatoid arthritis or other chronic conditions -- which, while not necessarily curable, can be managed with medicines and therapies.