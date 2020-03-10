20 Quick & Easy Ways to Practice Self-Care

Image: skynesher/iStock



It feels like everyone is talking about how important self-care is lately. Whether it's a weekend yoga retreat, a spa day with the girls, or a five-day herbal cleanse with vague benefits, everyone seems to want our time (and money) all in the name of bettering ourselves. But when life is super busy with work, raising a family, and trying to stay connected to friends, finding the time to care for ourselves quickly falls to the bottom of the to-do list. It's true that taking time for ourselves should be a priority and not an afterthought. Putting our needs first sometimes is good for our health, and taking care of our health benefits our families and those who we love, making self-care the total opposite of selfish.

The good news is, we don't need to rebrand ourselves as a yoga worshiping, green juice goddess to get on board with the self-care trend. There are lots of small things we can do every day that can help give out mind and body the love and attention they deserve, without breaking our bank accounts or taking time away from the fam.

These tiny acts of self-love are easier to fit into an already packed schedule and are also more likely to turn into a habit. After all, trying to go to yoga class five nights a week is harder than practicing a few alternative nostril breaths whenever stress hits. A multi-step skin care routine sounds great in theory, but a sheet mask is a weekly tradition that's easier to keep up with.

We've gathered 20 simple and affordable ways to practice self-care. Try them out, and get ready to enjoy a "me minute."

