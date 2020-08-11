Hoboken’s 1st Female Latina Fire Captain Inspires Girls To Pursue Their Passions



Being a firefighter is no walk in the park. It’s a tough job, and only a few are cut out for it. Maria Diaz is a fire captain in Hoboken, New Jersey. She’s the first female Latina firefighter to be promoted to fire captain in Hoboken. Maria’s commitment to her job and her community is evident in everything she does — from working as a first responder to inspiring local young women to follow their dreams.



As a fire captain, Maria is responsible for leading a team of firefighters — she trains them, mentors them, and supervises them. In addition to providing direction for her crew, Maria also keeps their spirits up with her bubbly personality. Being a firefighter is a hard job, but Maria and her crew are proud to serve their community.



