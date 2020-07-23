Couple Adopts 6 Kids from Foster Care to Keep Siblings Together



There are very few truly selfless people in this world, but Rob and Steve are some of them. They have been together for 19 years, and last year their family grew from two people to eight people overnight! When Rob and Steve learned that many kids in the foster care system end up separated from their siblings, they knew they wanted to do something about it — so they adopted six kids all at once.



The kids had been in foster care for 1,640 days (that’s more than four years) before they were adopted. Now, they’ve been in their forever home for a little over a year. Expanding their family was a big adjustment for everyone, and with six kids running around, Rob and Steve have their hands full. One of the big changes to daily life? The amount of laundry they have to do! Six active kids means there’s a lot of clothing to wash — and a lot of stains.



The next big moment for Rob and Steve? When the kids start washing their own clothes!