A Friend in Knead: Bakery Supports the Community One Loaf at a Time



Wild Sky Media

When it comes to giving back to the community, Jennifer and Jeffrey Kohn, owners of The Kneaded Bread in Port Chester, NY, are pros. For 20 years, Jennifer and Jeffrey have been running The Kneaded Bread, a local bakery known for its incredible homemade bread. In addition to bread and pastries, the bakery also makes delicious soups, salads, and sandwiches. Over the years, The Kneaded Bread has become a community hub — it’s a gathering spot for people to connect.



Wild Sky Media

In addition, Jennifer and Jeffrey wanted to use the success of their business to give back to the local community. Every day, The Kneaded Bread donates food to a local nonprofit, Caritas PC, which provides food to those in need. Jennifer and Jeffrey feel fortunate that they’ve had the opportunity to support the community that has supported them throughout the years.



Wild Sky Media

Of course, running a bakery is a messy job — and after a busy day of work, Jeffrey, Jennifer, and their staff are covered in food. And a dirty chef’s coat just looks, well, unprofessional. Luckily, everyone who works at The Kneaded Bread knows just the trick for cleaning their white coats: OxiClean™ White Revive™ Laundry Whitener + Stain Remover! With one wash, they’re stain-free and back in business, ready for another busy day at the bakery.