Mom Throws a Surprise Gender Reveal Do-Over To Celebrate Her Transgender Daughter

Eventually, all these changes led Petitt to rethink the gender reveal they'd thrown for Avery years ago, before she was born.

The "first" gender reveal celebrated Avery as boy and made that proclamation to the world. Wasn't it time that that they had one celebrating her as a girl?

"Looking back, an anatomy scan and a gender reveal actually told us nothing about the baby we were going to have!" Petitt explains. "I felt like our actual gender reveal was happening this year and deserved just as much of a celebration -- more so, really."

So she surprised Avery with a second gender reveal. She told Avery that they were going to do a special birthday photo shoot -- but she didn't show her the balloons and sign that read "It's a ..." until that morning.

"I explained what a gender reveal was, and I told her we did one when she was a baby and we thought the baby was a boy," Petitt says. "And I said, 'But I guess a gender reveal before the baby is born was a little silly, huh?' and she said, 'YEAH! Because you don't know if the baby is transgender!!!'

"She really liked the idea and was really proud to be able to announce her new name to our friends and family," Petitt adds.

With Avery's permission, Petitt posted the photos to her Facebook page May 16 as a way to make the announcement to their friends and family. But it wasn't an easy decision. Petitt still wondered if she was doing the right thing.

"I thought that if Avery's story could soften one heart, could validate one mother, could encourage one person in the LGBTQ community -- then it was worth sharing," she says. So she posted the pictures and immediately logged off her account out of nervousness.

It turned out she had no reason to be scared. The post has since been shared more than 55,000 times to an overwhelmingly positive response -- something that was a complete surprise.

"I was getting messages from friends who had seen it shared in other groups or by other people around the world," Petitt says.