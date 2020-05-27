Mom Throws a Surprise Gender Reveal Do-Over To Celebrate Her Transgender Daughter

Zoe Petitt
When parents have a "gender reveal" for their unborn babies, the truth is that there is so much about their child that they don't know. If you ask mom Zoe Petitt of central New Jersey, she'd tell you she's learned that sometimes your kids need to be the one to tell you their gender -- and not the other way around. That was the lesson she learned when her 6-year-old child told her that she was meant to be a girl. So the mom did the only reasonable thing to do in the situation: She threw Avery a second gender reveal two weeks ago to commemorate her beautiful daughter and as a fun way to introduce her little girl to friends and family.
Petitt spoke with CafeMom and tells us that Avery started showing interest in traditionally "girly" things when she was 3 years old.
As Avery got older, she'd say she wished she was a girl, but always in passing.
A conference with Avery's teacher this past fall hinted that maybe something else was going on.
Typically, Avery is an above-average student and excels in school. She's an advanced reader and her moms says she entered kindergarten "already meeting most of the benchmarks she would need to meet by the end of the year."
"So you can imagine how confident I was walking into that conference," Petitt says, "only to be told that in reality, Avery was struggling. "
Avery was having meltdowns, social issues, and difficulties handing in work.
"As soon as she felt frustrated she would cry and say 'I'm the worst. I don't deserve anything!'" her mom recalls. "She would be having a seemingly normal social interaction only to begin yelling at her peers, 'Everyone hates me! You all hate me!'"
It was heartbreaking.
Avery's teacher told Petitt that they could tell she was smart, but she wasn't putting out enough work to show what she knew.
"I left the conference sobbing," Petitt remembers. "Why did my child who should be breezing through kindergarten have such low self-esteem?"
A few weeks later, toward the end of September, Petitt finally got some answers.
That was the moment that Petitt knew she was going to have to make a change.
Of course, it wasn't easy.
Eventually, all these changes led Petitt to rethink the gender reveal they'd thrown for Avery years ago, before she was born.
The "first" gender reveal celebrated Avery as boy and made that proclamation to the world. Wasn't it time that that they had one celebrating her as a girl?
"Looking back, an anatomy scan and a gender reveal actually told us nothing about the baby we were going to have!" Petitt explains. "I felt like our actual gender reveal was happening this year and deserved just as much of a celebration -- more so, really."
So she surprised Avery with a second gender reveal. She told Avery that they were going to do a special birthday photo shoot -- but she didn't show her the balloons and sign that read "It's a ..." until that morning.
"I explained what a gender reveal was, and I told her we did one when she was a baby and we thought the baby was a boy," Petitt says. "And I said, 'But I guess a gender reveal before the baby is born was a little silly, huh?' and she said, 'YEAH! Because you don't know if the baby is transgender!!!'
"She really liked the idea and was really proud to be able to announce her new name to our friends and family," Petitt adds.
With Avery's permission, Petitt posted the photos to her Facebook page May 16 as a way to make the announcement to their friends and family. But it wasn't an easy decision. Petitt still wondered if she was doing the right thing.
"I thought that if Avery's story could soften one heart, could validate one mother, could encourage one person in the LGBTQ community -- then it was worth sharing," she says. So she posted the pictures and immediately logged off her account out of nervousness.
It turned out she had no reason to be scared. The post has since been shared more than 55,000 times to an overwhelmingly positive response -- something that was a complete surprise.
"I was getting messages from friends who had seen it shared in other groups or by other people around the world," Petitt says.
"There were hundreds of likes and comments and absolutely everyone was being kind," Petitt says.
Although there were a few comments that were unkind, "overall the support has been so much more than I could have ever imagined," she says.
Petitt tells CafeMom that she hopes people see her daughter's story and it touches their hearts -- especially "for people who are still closed-minded about transgender children and individuals."
"I hope that people could understand what it really was like from a mother and child’s point of view," she says.
The mom adds that people shouldn't worry too much about when the right age is for a child to decide on a gender.
