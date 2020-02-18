Dad Uses Trip to Chuck E. Cheese To Teach Kids an Epic Lesson About 'Real Life'

Unlike most trips to the "kid casino," Womack took his kids to the prize desk first.

Just like when we want to buy a new car or, God forbid, need a new washing machine, all adults know that there is a price to pay for the things we want. That can be a hard lesson to teach kids -- especially little ones who most likely aren't putting up the cash to pay for Netflix.

This is why, on his Facebook page from January 2, Womack said he wanted his kids to really understand that the prize they wanted was 3,500 tickets BEFORE they went to play.

"I told them if you want that, you’re gonna have to get enough tickets to buy it ([t]his relates to money and material things)," he wrote.