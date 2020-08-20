16 Things to Make With All That Zucchini

iStock
Is it just us, or are our zucchini plants growing like out of control this year. It feels like every time we scroll through social media, we're seeing our friends and family with bundles of freshly picked zucchini. Despite the bountiful harvests, it's been tough not only coming up with creative ways to use it all up, but even harder getting kids to get in on the summer squash.
In fact, one of the biggest struggles we hear parents talk about over and over is dealing with picky eaters who won't switch up their palate save to exchange chicken nuggets for pizza. It's a frustrating struggle for them to try anything new. It feels like when we're looking to introduce the kids to something healthy – like a vegetable – they seize up further and refuse to give it a try. This whole battle appears to be even stronger when we insist the kids eat something like zucchini.
Zucchini
is one of those veggies that seems to take a long time for our kids to warm
up to even trying. While it's not the end of
the world if they're afraid of one food or another, zucchini is rich in so many
nutrients it would be a huge benefit if we could encourage them to eat it.
Thankfully, zucchini is one of those foods that can easily be hidden in a lot of different dishes. This means we can sneak that nutrition into the kids' bodies while they focus on how delicious the meal is, having no idea it's full of the "dreaded" zucchini.
We've rounded up 16 different things to make with all the zucchini the garden has given this season that the kids will eat and (hopefully) enjoy!
Zucchini Fritters1
If the kids love to eat breakfast foods like pancakes or waffles, chances are they're going to enjoy zucchini fritters. They're really simple to make with ingredients that will likely already be on hand. The most fun part about making these is being able to squeeze all the water out of the zucchini, which could be fun for the kids to help with.
Zucchini Bread2
Zucchini bread may be the best thing to eat on the planet and we're guessing the kids will agree with this, especially if they already love banana bread. This can be sliced up and enjoyed warm with some butter or cut a little thinner and served as the bread in a peanut butter sandwich. They'll legitimately be sad when the loaf is all done.
Zucchini Lasagna3
Pasta is one of the best foods on the planet but if someone is cautious of the amount of carbohydrates consumed in the diet, getting a little creative for ingredients in place of the pasta can lead to some amazing new meals. Like this lasagna that replaces the noodles with thinly slice zucchini. If that's too much, alternatively, the zucchini can be cut in thin circles and added into the mix while keeping the noodles.
Sautéed Zucchini4
This way to eat zucchini isn't hidden but it is one of the best ways to eat the green squash so that it's showing off its best taste. These can be cut into any shape or thickness depending on what the family favors most and add spices to jazz it up. Garlic and onion are always great with zucchini, but there can be some experimenting going on too with heat or more savory herbs.
Zucchini Noodles5
Another way to utilize all the zucchini that came out of the garden that will encourage the kids to eat them is another pasta hack. Instead of the typical pasta, use a spiralizer to make small ribbons of zucchini and top with the marinara sauce and meat if that's what is the typical family go-to. This can also be topped with alfredo if that's something the kids would be more likely to eat.
Baked Zucchini Fries6
Nearly all kids love to eat French fries because they're delicious and crunchy and those can be adapted to be made out of zucchini. This is a good snack choice or part of a full dinner and can eaten with ketchup or even ranch dressing if that's the kid's favorite dip. There is a slightly different texture to the zucchini fries than typical potato ones, but they're fun to dip and eat just the same.
Zucchini Boats7
If there's a love in the family for something like tacos or burritos, then zucchini boats will be an easy thing for the kids to give a try. These can be stuffed with any mix of foods – they can be taco flavored to keep with what the kids love or switch it up to an Italian or Greek vibe.
Summer Zucchini Tart8
Some people favor cake while others enjoy pies, but tarts are often left forgotten. For these, they tend to be used for more savory fillings and this summer zucchini tart is perfect for the warmer seasons when cooking ahead of time is ideal. It's a perfect mix between light and filling, and the kids are going to want to give it a taste simply because it's so pretty to look at.
Fried Zucchini Sticks9
We know that frying vegetables seems counterintuitive to the desire to eat more healthy, but if this is what it's' going to take to use up all the zucchini the garden produced this year and the kids will actually eat these, we consider that a big bonus. Just like the baked version, this can be paired with a ketchup, ranch, or even a spicy mustard dip.
Zucchini Parmesan Crisps10
Ever wonder what happens when mixing zucchini and parmesan chips? The result is a magic mix of salty zucchini goodness that the kids are going to love. These can be sliced really thinly like potato chips or made to be thicker and then dipped with a marinara sauce before taking a bite.
Zucchini Pizza Crust11
Who doesn’t love pizza? We've seen a surge of recipes that play with the crust to make the nutritional value or composition a little different. That's how we were introduced to cauliflower pizza crust and now there's a recipe to make the crust of the pizza out of zucchini. This is an interesting way to hide the vegetable from the kids since it can't really go wrong topped with all the pizza sauce and cheese goodness.
Zucchini Flatbread12
We love a good tortilla and this zucchini flatbread recipe really reminds us of that both in look and texture. Whipping up a batch of these takes a lot of zucchinis which means there will be no worry if there's been a whole lot of zucchini produced in the garden this year or purchased at the farmer's market. These can be dipped in garlic butter or eaten on their own and makes for a great side dish or snack for the kids.
Zucchini Tacos13
We know that most of the time our tacos are made with guacamole, peppers, tomatoes, and uses the quick and easy taco seasoning packs, but the taco is super versatile. That means, we don't have to stick to the same toppings, week after week – experiment with new combinations like this one that calls for zucchini to be sautéed and added to the mix.
Cucumber Zucchini Ribbon Salad14
This dish is a great way to use up all the zucchini in the fridge because it's being spiralized, to make a big batch of this salad would take quite a few zucchinis. Also, it's a gorgeous meal that would be a show stopper at any family picnic or summertime buffet event.
Zucchini Cheese Muffins15
Muffins are always a good go to for kids and if they love the zucchini bread, they're going to love these muffins with zucchini and cheese, an amazing combination. These don't taste like zucchini (which, let's be honest, just tastes like water) so if the kids are weary of trying anything green, these can be passed off as cheese muffins with the hidden nutritional value of zucchini.
Zucchini Meatballs16
Meatballs are delicious on its own or can be used to top spaghetti and while they're usually made up with a mix of ground meats, who says they can't be vegetarian, too? This meatball recipe uses zucchini as the main focus and taste, but adding cheese in there to make it a touch saltier and creamier is another level up on this fun twist.