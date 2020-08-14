20 Halloween Costumes We Expect Will Be Popular this Year (& Where to Get Them)

Ebay
2020 has been an absolutely wild year for most of the country being on lockdown for months. There's been movies released, songs that have top charts (sup Taylor Swift,) politicians making headlines as we all head toward the presidential election in November as well as a ton of hilarious and sad, and hilariously sad things, too. Like virtual learning or homeschooling not by choice, working from home and the constant "Zoom" meetings.
As much as this all kinda stunk for us, it makes for excellent Halloween costume ideas. While it's still pretty unclear whether or not this Halloween will look normal, we know it's still possible to celebrate the holiday. We thought of costumes that are likely to be popular this year. We started off with kids' outfits and then move on to entertainment ideas followed by inspiration from this interesting year itself. Two words: Killer wasps. Whatever happened to them? Doesn't matter, they make for a fabulous costume. Check it all out below.
Baby Yoda1
Baby Yoda might be the one good thing to actually come out of this year—well technically the very end of last year in Star Wars' The Mandalorian. He's cute and an iconic symbol. This is meant as a kids outfit, but adults, by all means!
Baby Yoda ($25, Disney)
The Little Women2
Little Women was likely one of the last movies families saw in theaters. Based on the book about four sisters, it chronicles what it means to be a girl, back then and honestly even now. No doubt girls will want to dress up as a Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy March.
Pioneer Costume ($30, Halloween Costumes)
Homages to Hamilton3
OK we lied, Hamilton the Musical coming to Disney+ about a year ahead of schedule may be one of the things that saved us through this pandemic. Kids or adults can dress as Hamilton himself, or his entire crew.
Homages to Hamilton ($50, Halloween Costumes)
Hazmat Wear4
This hazmat suit costume goes without saying. The sad part is, while it seems like a funny joke costume, it actually isn't that far-fetched from keeping safe in this reality as numbers still spike across the country.
Hazmat Wear ($30, Halloween Costumes)
Stranger Things 2 Apparel5
Stranger Things 2 seems to have come out on Netflix forever and a day ago, but it's still an amazing series that both adults and kids love. This 80s outfit that Eleven wore throughout most of the season is a great costume idea.
Stranger Things 2 Apparel ($30, Halloween Costumes)
Taylor Swift's Cardigan6
OK, maybe we lied AGAIN. Taylor Swift's new, and surprise, album folklore may have saved us all from sinking into a major pandemic depression. Dress up as her cardigan, or, dress up as one of the characters fans speculate many of the songs are about.
Taylor Swift's Cardigan ($45, Taylor Swift)
The Baby-Sitters Club7
The Baby-Sitters Club is one of those reboots or even book-to-show pop culture phenomenons that cross generation boundaries. 90s kids grew up reading the books and now Gen Z-ers have the pleasure of enjoying the sitters, too. Just put together some fun outfits from the closet. It's a great way to do a group costume, but play it safe, too.
Billie Eilish8