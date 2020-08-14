20 Halloween Costumes We Expect Will Be Popular this Year (& Where to Get Them)

Image: Ebay



Ebay 2020 has been an absolutely wild year for most of the country being on lockdown for months. There's been movies released, songs that have top charts (sup Taylor Swift,) politicians making headlines as we all head toward the presidential election in November as well as a ton of hilarious and sad, and hilariously sad things, too. Like virtual learning or homeschooling not by choice, working from home and the constant "Zoom" meetings.

As much as this all kinda stunk for us, it makes for excellent Halloween costume ideas. While it's still pretty unclear whether or not this Halloween will look normal, we know it's still possible to celebrate the holiday. We thought of costumes that are likely to be popular this year. We started off with kids' outfits and then move on to entertainment ideas followed by inspiration from this interesting year itself. Two words: Killer wasps. Whatever happened to them? Doesn't matter, they make for a fabulous costume. Check it all out below.