20 Ways to Celebrate Halloween That Aren't Trick-or-Treating

istock The 2020 health crisis changed everything. Schools are now being taught online and likely will continue to be taught online through the fall and parents will homeschool. Camp has been canceled and lots of activities have moved online. For those die-hard fans of "spooky season," the big "ghost" in the room is this: What will happen to Halloween? It may not be safe enough for everyone to take to the streets in large groups, especially as kids dip their hands into the same bowl of candy all night long.

So we found ways to make sure that Halloween is not canceled. It's just about celebrating without the trick-or-treating. And the best news is that a lot of these things are traditional things families do anyway. From crafts that pay homage to the season to delicious Halloween-themed treats, there are plenty of ways to "do Halloween" in a socially-distanced world. Sure, some things that have been IRL traditions may move to Zoom, but kids will remember the time that's spent together more than anything—and as long as they get to wear their costumes and eat candy, they'll be just fine.

