20 Ways to Celebrate Halloween That Aren't Trick-or-Treating

The 2020 health crisis changed everything. Schools are now being taught online and likely will continue to be taught online through the fall and parents will homeschool. Camp has been canceled and lots of activities have moved online. For those die-hard fans of "spooky season," the big "ghost" in the room is this: What will happen to Halloween? It may not be safe enough for everyone to take to the streets in large groups, especially as kids dip their hands into the same bowl of candy all night long.
So we found ways to make sure that Halloween is not canceled. It's just about celebrating without the trick-or-treating. And the best news is that a lot of these things are traditional things families do anyway. From crafts that pay homage to the season to delicious Halloween-themed treats, there are plenty of ways to "do Halloween" in a socially-distanced world. Sure, some things that have been IRL traditions may move to Zoom, but kids will remember the time that's spent together more than anything—and as long as they get to wear their costumes and eat candy, they'll be just fine.
Make Halloween cookies1
Baking is always a good idea but baking Halloween cookies in the fall is something special. It's a fun activity to decide on what kind of cookies to bake and then decorating them all kinda Halloween creatures and themes.
Have "safe" candy or treat exchanges2
It's not really Halloween without treats and interacting with others and there is a safe way to do it. Perhaps it's taking turns dropping off candy on the front porch of neighbors and getting some treats back in return.
Have candy "mail" chains3
Another way to still enjoy treats from neighbors and friends is to do a mail exchange (if it's safe and approved by everyone involved.) Just mail non-perishable Halloween gifts or treats to another family and then have them share something back or send something to another family on the list.
Have a Zoom costume parade4
If learning can happen on Zoom than so can costume parades! And this time, everyone will get their chance in the spotlight. Set up a Zoom video call with everyone in the class and have them take turns showing off their costume.
Watch scary movies5
Scary movies are quarantine-approved and safe. That's what makes them a perfect Halloween tradition that'll still happen this fall in a post-COVID world. Make it a one-a-night movie-thon or a scary-movie marathon all at once.
Visit a socially-distant pumpkin patch6
As long as the pumpkin patches follow socially-distant guidelines and they're safe to be open, it's possible to go and fetch a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. After all, pumpkin picking is arguably one of the best parts of Halloween season. Remember to wear masks!
Make the house spooky inside and out7
Decorating one's house for holidays is an important part of celebrating that holiday and there is no better way to get in the spooky mood than decorating the house. Make it as whimsical or scary as needed.
Carve pumpkins into Jack-o-Lanterns8
Carving pumpkins, that may or may not have been picked from the patch, is a great stay-at-home activity that's also a sacred Halloween tradition. This year, up the creativity a notch, maybe give the pumpkin a mask!
Have a scary story night on Zoom9
Like scary movies, it's always a fun time to tell scary stories (some may be more age-appropriate than others.) Either get a group together on Zoom to share or just gather the family up under a pillow fort and tell away.
Read Halloween books10
If scary stories are too spooky, kid-appropriate Halloween books are a great alternative. Some books are scarier while others are just about Halloween fun. Either way, reading together makes for a great seasonal treat.
Go camping11
Some parts of the country may be too cold to go camping by Halloween season but if it happens to be warm in one's part of the country, backyard camping is a great idea. It's spooky but also gives everyone a chance to tell ghost stories around a fire pit and eat s'mores.
Make DIY costumes12
Another idea is to make DIY costumes, for just one person or the whole family. We think it's a fab idea because it's a fun activity, first of all, and second of all, it'll take a lot of time. Plus, it'll give everyone something to be proud of and to show off on Zoom.
Have a Halloween scavenger hunt at home13
Scavenger hunts can happen any time of year, cough cough Easter, so why not Halloween? Since a lot of kids won't be able to go trick-or-treating, having them find candy all around the house makes for an equally fun alternative.
Have a Halloween-themed trivia night14
Older kids love playing games so why not create a trivia game that is all about Halloween. Ask questions like, What are the lyrics to "Monster Mash" or what are the names of five chocolate candies (Answer: Hershey's Kisses, Milkey Ways, Kit Kats, Reese's Pieces and Peppermint Patties.)
Come up with a Halloween dance15
Dancing is not only a major stress reliever (and pre-nap/bedtime idea to get them tired, hehe) but it's also super fun. Turn up the Monster Mash or the Thriller song and just let loose and have a good time. Maybe even play freeze dance.
Make paper lanterns16
Paper lanterns are unique ways to decorate for Halloween and they can be a fun and creative activity for kids. Get white or black paper bags or construction paper and have them decorate or cut the bags before putting lights inside. Here's a tutorial here.
Have Halloween-themed bingo17
Bingo is another fun game to play that will certainly keep things a bit more calm than a dance party. Make up game cards that are all related to Halloween and have kids use their candy pieces as game board markers.
Have a Halloween-themed food18
Aside from baking cookies, making a Halloween-themed spread can be a fun activity that also sparks a lot of Halloween-inspired creativity. Turn bananas into ghosts and chocolate-dipped strawberries into mummies.
Make spooky crafts19
Crafts, in general, are a fun way to pay homage to the holiday and it's what kids would likely be doing if they were in school in person. Print out some Halloween coloring pages or think of some seasonal crafts for them to do. Then use those crafts as decorations for the house!
Listen to Halloween music20
Dance party or not, simply having Halloween music on can get anyone in the Halloween spirit. Put this on while doing any of the above activities and it'll surely be a Halloween worth remembering.