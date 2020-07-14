The 16 Most Popular Recipes People Are Trying in These Crazy Times

RyanJLane/iStock
It's undeniable that these times are unprecedented, and has impacted nearly everyone's lives. For the past few months, people's jobs have changed, their children's school routines have changed and even just the ability to spend time with fellow loved ones have changed. Talk about stressful.
So what ' one surefire way to cope with these crazy times? Work it out in the kitchen. Now that folks are spending more time at home, they have turned to cooking, baking, sautéing, frying and more in order to deal with the stress caused by the current events. I mean, we've all heard of the boom in sourdough bread, right? And that's not the only thing people are churning out. Here are some of the other super popular recipes people are taking a go at right now.
Banana Bread1
The beauty of banana bread is that it works as both breakfast and a post-dinner dessert. A lot of people seemed to have realized this too during the outbreak as recipes for banana bread have started trending. We think people should master this classic banana bread recipe by Spend with Pennies.
Pancakes2
With more people working from home or just generally spending more time at home during the public health crisis and not having to commute to work in rush hour, it's no wonder that pancakes are one of the most popular recipes right now. For folks looking to bring Sunday brunch to the table every morning, check out this fluffy pancake recipe by Cafe Delites.
Cinnamon Rolls3
Many people have found themselves having more time on their hands now that they're staying at home pretty much all day. So what's a great recipe to master? Cinnamon rolls from scratch. This cinnamon rolls recipe by Sally's Baking Addiction calls for about two hours of one's time but the result is pretty dang delicious.
Cornbread4
According to an analysis of the most popular recipes during the outbreak, cornbread was the most searched in Mississippi. Makes sense, as cornbread is a Southern staple and delicious all year round! When we think of cornbread, we want to master this honey butter cornbread recipe by Cookie and Kate.
Cheesecake5
One dessert that topped charts during this time was cheesecake! Here's a delicious recipe to mimic the Cheesecake Factory cheesecake—a classic! Top it with whatever berries are on hand and voila! a restaurant-worthy dessert is done.
Dalgona Whipped Coffee6
Whipped coffee, or whipping instant coffee into a caffeinated fluff, has been a thing in Asia for some time but really took the Internet by storm during the outbreak. For folks who want to give the Dalgona whipped coffee for a, well, literal quick spin, check out this recipe by Gimme Delicious.
Chocolate Cake7
People reverted back to basics during this time. Another recipe everyone's trying out while staying home is chocolate cake. But let's take it up a notch: check out this triple chocolate cake recipe by Sally's Baking Addiction. Good thing we have all day—it takes four hours.
Lasagna8
Lasagna is a savory delight, with hearty meat or veggies and gooey, melty cheese sandwiched between al dente noodles. What's not to love about it? It turns out it was one of the most popular recipe as the virus peaked across the country. We think everyone should try this lasagna recipe by The Pioneer Woman. It's comfort food at its best.
Crepes9
Ready to get fancy? Everyone else was! Crepes was a popular searched recipe, especially in Utah, apparently. We support this search since crepes can be served both savory and sweet. Win-win. Check out this winning recipe by Sugar Spun Run.
Pizza Dough10
Forget pizza delivery. People used their newly large amounts of free time to perfect homemade pizza dough. This delicious homemade pizza dough recipe by Sugar Spun Run uses garlic powder and dried basil leaves for an extra punch of flavor.
Carrot Cake11
What's better than a fresh, moist carrot cake with rich cream cheese frosting? A lot of people agree with this sentiment and gave it a shot in recent months. We support this decision! Check out this easy carrot cake recipe by Inspired Taste.
Focaccia12
Ever heard of a focaccia garden? It seems like everyone decided to spend the extra time ('cause they had it!) to decorate their focaccia bread with fresh veggies and herbs. The result? Edible art that's almost too pretty to eat. Keyword: almost. For folks who want to join that train, check out this rosemary focaccia recipe by Gimme Some Oven.
French Toast13
French toast is one of those recipes that is simple yet seems so sophisticated when mastered. So it makes sense that it became a well-searched recipe in recent months. We think everyone should try their hand at Jo Cooks' French toast recipe at least once during this wild time.
Sourdough14
This list would not be complete without the mention of sourdough bread. Sourdough bread took the world by storm during the outbreak—and we're not mad about it. It's a great skill to learn and a great place to start with is The Kitchn's sourdough bread recipe.
Poundcake15
The folks who live in South Carolina know what's up. Their most popular recipe while most people where sheltering at home was pound cake! Fluffy, buttery, moist goodness, we love this pound cake recipe by Preppy Kitchen. It's flavored with vanilla but rum and lemon juice can take it up a notch!
Pickles16
Although baking took the spot for most popular method of cooking while everyone was staying home, we have to give a shout-out to pickling! People decided to use the spare time to learn how to make their own delicious pickles, and we think a great recipe to start with is this one by A Spicy Perspective.