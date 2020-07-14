The 16 Most Popular Recipes People Are Trying in These Crazy Times

Image: RyanJLane/iStock



RyanJLane/iStock

It's undeniable that these times are unprecedented, and has impacted nearly everyone's lives. For the past few months, people's jobs have changed, their children's school routines have changed and even just the ability to spend time with fellow loved ones have changed. Talk about stressful.

So what ' one surefire way to cope with these crazy times? Work it out in the kitchen. Now that folks are spending more time at home, they have turned to cooking, baking, sautéing, frying and more in order to deal with the stress caused by the current events. I mean, we've all heard of the boom in sourdough bread, right? And that's not the only thing people are churning out. Here are some of the other super popular recipes people are taking a go at right now.