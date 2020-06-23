Daughter Changed Swimsuit After Neighbors 'Ogled' Her at BBQ-- But Her Parents Are Mad at Her

As she was sitting in the hot tub, her dad approached her and told her what she said made people uncomfortable and suggested she apologize.

Enraged, she snapped back at him.

"I barked at my dad loudly, and at this point people were looking at me. I yelled for him to 'Tell Mr. (Last name) to stop being a [expletive] pervert then.' At this point, the man who I name dropped's wife started yelling at me. Telling me I'm a little punk and I need more respect for my elders. And how disgusting it was of me to accuse people of that," she wrote.

"I just told her 'don't worry your husband wasn’t the only one who was staring, and I am very uncomfortable that the neighbors who knew me since I was a toddler now ogle over me in my swimsuit.'"

Apparently her comeback prompted one man to apologize (and "clarify") that he wasn't looking at her, but was sorry if she felt that way. She decided it was time to leave and so she left.