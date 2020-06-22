16 Lazy Summer Lunch Ideas for Kids to Save Our Sanity

Image: iStock



iStock So many parents are already tired and summer has barely started. Between the mix of things that have happened this year and not having a whole lot of energy left, finding lunch ideas isn't easy. We want our kids to eat a healthy and balanced meal, but not at the cost of our sanity. Between work and the kids and all the things happening in the world --- oh, and the summer heat, we just want lunch to be easy.





That's what is go great about this meal, though – it doesn't have to be complicated. It doesn't have the same pressure as breakfast does to give us that good head start of the day, and we know that after lunch, there's still dinner, which is often the largest meal of the day. With this, we get to have a little more wiggle room in how our lunch goes.

If finding some lazy summer lunch ideas is something needed, but there's zero interest in spending too much time in the kitchen, we've rounded up 16 lazy summer lunch ideas that kids will love and they'll save our sanity, too.