15 Facts Every American Should Know About Juneteeth

Bastiaan Slabbers/iStock More people should know about the holiday Juneteenth, and its significance in American history and, more specifically, Black history. Every June 19, celebrations take place in Black communities around the country. The day marks the official end of slavery in all 50 states (well, the day slaves became privy to this), and celebrates Black freedom and achievement. Sadly, the holiday is not taught in most schools, which is a major problem within our school systems. We celebrate the Fourth of July, which marked American's independence, we should also celebrate Juneteenth, which marked the independence of Black Americans, too. If we honor freedom, then we need to honor Juneteenth, the day all slaves were truly freed.

It's more important now than ever to celebrate this holiday. Activists everywhere are bringing awareness to this meaningful day as protests against police brutality and racism in America persist. While parades and celebrations will take place in Black communities, other communities can celebrate the important holiday by educating themselves on racism in a variety of ways or donating to organizations that combat racism. Check out the films and series in Netflix's Black Lives Matter collection or watch a documentary, like 13th, that spells out the systemic racism that exists in America. Then, tell the kids all about the holiday and about Black Lives Matter. It's not an easy conversation, but a necessary one. True change will begin when the next generation actively makes a difference. Read on to learn all about the history of Juneteenth, how and why we celebrate, and some of the traditions involved with it. Here are 15 facts about Juneteenth that we should have been taught in schools.