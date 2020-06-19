15 Hilarious Tweets About Father’s Day We Just Can't Get Enough Of

Image: iStock



iStock

Father’s Day is almost here and it’s time to celebrate the enigmas that are dads. With moms, you know what you’re getting. Unconditional love, boo-boo kissing and your biggest cheerleader. A mom will throw herself in front of a bullet for you. But dads, as wonderful, funny and involved as they are, sometimes it feels like fatherhood was a last-minute road trip their wives dragged them along on.

Dads embrace the journey and do their best, but god bless their little daddy hearts, sometimes it seems like they’re not exactly sure where they’re meant to be going. If moms are the well-balanced meal every kid needs to eat to grow up healthy and strong, dads are the seasoning and dessert that make all that healthy food palatable and enjoyable.

In honor of dads everywhere, who we know love nothing more than a good dad joke -- except for maybe his kids -- here are hilarious tweets about fathers and Father’s Day. We laugh with you because you're our heroes.