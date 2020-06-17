15 No-Cook Summer Dinner Ideas



iStock/Drbouz

We all know that when the summer gets scorching hot, the desire to spend an hour at the stove goes way, way down. Especially when there are hungry kids at the table and travel soccer starts at six. That's why sometimes a parent's best bet is to pick something that is kitchen appliance free to keep both the temperature -- and the bills -- low throughout the summer months. But if the ideas aren't immediately flowing, don't fret! We've put together a handy list of No-Cook meals that can be thrown together relatively easily and don't require an oven. All of these recipes require a few key ingredients and can be made in both kid and adult friendly versions -- no need to prepare a million different meals to make everyone happy. Take a look at these great No-Cook recipes and make a plan for a great summer family meal!