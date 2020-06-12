5 Unique Girls' Night Ideas Your BFFs Will Love

Ah, girls’ night. There’s nothing better than getting together with your best friends at the end of a tough week (or tough month, or tough year) to kick back, relax, and enjoy one another’s company. Of course, no matter how much fun you have with your friends, after a while the traditional girls night can feel sort of… stale. And it’s nobody’s fault! If you meet up for happy hour every time you have girls night, it can end up feeling somewhat routine — and girls night should be fun! But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Girls’ night should never be boring, so try these unique ideas next time you’re hosting (fun fact: all of these ideas work for a virtual girls’ night, too)!

  • 1. Sangria Night

    Who doesn’t love sangria? Next girls’ night, make it all about sangria. Grab a few bottles of your favorite wine (try to pick one red, one white, and one rosé), pick out some fruit mix-ins (like apples, oranges, peaches, and strawberries), and make sure to provide straws and garnishes! When your girls come over, give them each a glass — then everyone can make their own DIY sangria!

  • 2. Movie Night

    Next time the girls come over, have a movie night! Looking for a great girls’ night movie to stream? HBO Max has tons of great options, like Magic Mike, Casablanca, A Cinderella Story, A Star Is Born (all four iterations!), Titanic, You’ve Got Mail, The Time Traveler’s Wife, When Harry Met Sally, and so many more! Turn it into a full-on movie night with huge bowls of popcorn, large cups of soda, and movie-sized boxes of candy.

  • 3. Pajama Party

    I don’t know about you, but I often think back to the slumber parties I had with my friends when I was younger. Those nights were such a blast, gossiping late into the night while snacking on cookie dough and ice cream. If you loved those old-school slumber parties, host one for your closest girlfriends! Obviously people might not be able to sleep over, but by wearing your PJs, piling into a bed filled with pillows and blankets, and listening to music, you’ll get those classic slumber party vibes. Don’t forget to play truth or dare!

  • 4. Spa Night

    If you and your friends have been stressed a lot recently (and let’s be honest, who hasn’t been?), host a relaxing spa night! Greet your guests with a glass of spa water (make this by infusing water with orange, lemon, or cucumber slices), play relaxing music (try ocean or rain sounds), and invite your friends to leave their worries at the door. Throughout the night, make sure to do all of your favorite spa activities — face masks, manicures, pedicures, and more!

  • 5. Cooking Class

    Next time you and your girls hang out, make the night into a cooking class. Each friend should pick one part of the meal (drinks, appetizers, salad, entree, sides, dessert, etc.) and come prepared to teach the rest of the girls how to make it. You’ll all learn something and you’ll have a great time learning to make something new — plus, you’ll get to enjoy a really great meal!

