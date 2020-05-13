17 Oh-So-Relatable Tweets About What We're Going to Make for Dinner … Again

Image: iStock



iStock Is there anything worse that the question, "What's for dinner?" One of the never-ending chores of parenthood that rarely gets talked about is dinnertime. Not all of us enjoy cooking, and definitely not all of us have the patience to cook for kids who love something one day and hate it the next. However we feel about it, making dinner most nights of the week is not going to go away, and many of us have become resolved to that fact.

It doesn’t matter if you like to cook or not, when it comes to dinnertime with kids around, there are several situations we all find ourselves in. Add in the whole health situation with the world, the fact that we’re stuck inside, can’t go out to a restaurant, and can’t just run to the store whenever we want to. And with those limitations, comes along even more mealtime frustrations.

To give us a giggle, we’ve rounded up 17 tweets that are super relatable in terms of these common dinnertime struggles. We are definitely not alone.

