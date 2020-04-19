17 Things You've Always Wanted to Try Baking But Had Been Too Busy to Try

Been having lots of big emotions and not quite sure of what to do with all those hours at home during these crazy times? Has filling the many, many, many hours at home felt like some kind of epic challenge? Then it looks like it's time to get baking! Some people love to bake out their frustrations while others prefer to eat ours (pantry dinners, anyone?) and then try to run (ok, walk really fast) them off. Either way, we've got nothing to lose.
Many people are finding themselves with lots of extra time and a lot less space to get away from everything, so how about we about taking advantage of the current situation to try baking all of the things you've been pinning and saving on Instagram for years (and years and years) and never had time to make? There's no better time than the present to get our bake on, so let's get to it!
-
No-Knead Bread1
Who doesn't love fresh homemade bread? Everyone does but no one has enough time to invest in the process so the world eats bread off the shelfs, like animals, until now. There's nothing else better going on, why not give Thrifty Jinxy's easy no-knead bread recipe a try. At worst, it won't come out perfect. At best, fresh bread.
-
Apple Cake2
The kids are obviously underfoot these days. Who can blame them? They're bored too. Why not give The Very Best Baby Stuff's Easy Apple Cake recipe a try with the kiddos? They'll love the chance to help Mom create something so delicious and it'll take up a nice chunk of the day.
-
-
Homemade Czech Kolaches3
Czech pastries are some of the tastiest there are. There is just so much heart and soul that go into every detail. And since time is on our side these days, Julie Measures homemade Czech Kolaches recipe is the perfect recipe to try if you like to try new, delicious things.
-
Fresh Strawberry Macaron4
Macarons are a favorite for many people but rarely made at home, because, let's be real, they're a bit intimidating. However, April Go Lightly's fresh strawberry macaron recipe could be the perfect recipe to add a little sunshine to a dreary day and perfect to try while home. Who could resist fresh strawberry macarons?
-
-
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars5
This chocolate chip peanut butter bar recipe by Tiny Nest may be the most beautiful thing ever baked in our house. It has all the best things and all of it can be found in your pantry most days of the week. Just think chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness. Then, just make it.
-
Slow Cooker Banana Nut Bread6
Banana nut bread is delicious on it's own or as part of a meal. Whisky n Sunshine's Slow cooker banana nut bread recipe is simple and allows for multitasking so, in theory, someone could tackle two new pastries at the same time. Now, that's optimizing baking potential.
-
-
Easy French Pain Au Chocolat7
There is nothing quite as delicious and satisfying as a hot espresso and a warm from the over flaky pain au chocolat. NOTHING. The Spruce Eats' Easy French Pain Au Chocolat recipe is one that should be tried in houses everywhere to enjoy one dreary afternoon.
-
Gluten-Free Dairy-Free Banana Raspberry Muffins8
Looking for something sweet and homemade to eat but dairy and gluten are not part of your diet? Really Are You Serious has you covered with their Delicious gluten-free, dairy-free banana raspberry muffin recipe all of the sweetness without any of the stuff you don't want. No one should feel deprived. With these decadent muffins, you don't have to be.
-
-
Peach Cobbler with Fresh Peaches9
Nothing says summer time like fresh peaches. Want to make something to blow the family's tastebuds right off of their face? Boomhaven Farms' peach cobbler with fresh peaches recipe is the one to do it. Yum, tastes like summer right there inside your kitchen.
-
Strawberry Poke Cake10
What is a poke cake one might ask? Well, it's a cake that's been poked full of holes and then filled with something delicious like simple syrup or maybe caramel. The thing is when a cake is leveled up with a surprise flavor, suddenly, nothing less will suffice. Play Party Plan's Strawberry Poke cake recipe is next level while still easy to make.
-
-
Easy Homemade Glazed Donutholes11
Sometimes we don't need the big fancy desert. Sometimes its all about the comforts of the simplest things which is definitely the case with Just a Taste's Easy Homemade Glazed Doughnut holes recipe. Sounds simple but anyone who has ever had a fresh homemade doughnut hole can attest to the fact that this is truth.
-
Mom's Pumpkin Bread12
During the current times, most of us are missing the people who mean the most to us and all of those comforts that come with those people. Mama Cheap's Mom's Pumpkin bread recipe is actually, her grandmother's recipe that she grew up making with her sister and mother. This delicious pumpkin bread is kid-tested and mom-approved.
-
-
Blueberry Scones13
There is something magical about a warm berry scone that is irresistible. Not all of us live near a good bakery where fresh scones are an option ever and certainly not during a shelter in place situation. Who needs a bakery where there's time and The Scone Blog's Blueberry Lemon Scone recipe? No one, that's who.
-
Easy Keto Bread14
Bread is always good but if it's keto-friendly, well, let's just say that's even better. Nobody's got time for all of those carbs in bread. Can't we all agree that we'd like to save the carbs for the really decadent things like chocolate eclairs or homemade doughnuts? Keto Basic AF has a great Easy Keto Bread recipe that is definitely worth the time and the carbs.
-
-
Coffee Cake with Hazelnut Glaze15
There is just something about crumbly warm baked goods with creamy coffee first thing in the morning. This coffee cake with hazelnut glaze recipe by Drugstore Divas sounds like weekend morning perfection.
-
Flourless Brownies with Craisins and Pistachios16
These flourless brownies with craisins and pistachios by Day by Day in Our World are like no other brownies. They are rich, decadent and chewy with pops of sweet and just a hunt of crunch. There's a lot of stuff going on, but it's all good things. Enjoy.
-
-
Strawberry Chocolate Cake17
This one had to be the most decadent thing we could imagine and it definitely is. Give Recipe's Chocolate Strawberry cake recipe may sound simple — how decadent can a chocolate cake be anyways, right? Pretty dang decadent. Chocolate meets strawberries, sweet baking love happens and chocolate ganache comes in for the big finish. WOW!