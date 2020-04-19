17 Things You've Always Wanted to Try Baking But Had Been Too Busy to Try

Been having lots of big emotions and not quite sure of what to do with all those hours at home during these crazy times? Has filling the many, many, many hours at home felt like some kind of epic challenge? Then it looks like it's time to get baking! Some people love to bake out their frustrations while others prefer to eat ours (pantry dinners, anyone?) and then try to run (ok, walk really fast) them off. Either way, we've got nothing to lose.

Many people are finding themselves with lots of extra time and a lot less space to get away from everything, so how about we about taking advantage of the current situation to try baking all of the things you've been pinning and saving on Instagram for years (and years and years) and never had time to make? There's no better time than the present to get our bake on, so let's get to it!