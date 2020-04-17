15 Delicious Lunch Ideas to Use Up Leftover Chicken

With our current state of affairs, no one wants to be making unnecessarily grocery shopping runs. It just doesn't make good sense. We just don't know what is waiting out there for us. We're all trying to stretch our groceries a little further and make meals that will feed people for more than one meal. Gone are the days of throwing out fruits and vegetables and no more turning up your nose at leftovers. It's OK, we've all done it. We've all suffered the pain of four days in a row of turkey after Thanksgiving. It's not pretty but still, times are different.

We've got to be smart. Plan and try to keep our sanity while not having all-out mealtime mutiny because no one wants what you warmed up again. Don't they understand that we're tired of standing over the stove, we're tired of trying to be creative at mealtime every morning, noon, and night, and mostly we're sick of them asking us what's for dinner?

But have no fear! Most of us keep chicken in our freezer. Some of us pick those whole chickens up when they're on sale and now's our time. We'll get through this together with these delicious lunch ideas to use up leftover chicken.