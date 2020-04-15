17 Delicious Pantry Recipes for Dinner Tonight

Image: iStock

Since we’re living through unprecedented times, a lot of people have resorted to pantry recipes and meals because it’s the smart thing to do. No one can run to the grocery store on a whim or for every craving. So if you're having problems figuring out what to make for breakfast, lunch and dinner these days while sheltering in place, you're definitely not alone. Most of us have issues figuring out what to cook for dinner in a normal situation but cooking all day, every day with everyone home is a lot. No pressure, right?

Enter pantry meals.



But what are pantry meals? I had no idea. Never heard the term. Pantry recipes are meals made from things you’d find in any pantry -- shelf-stable dry goods (pasta, rice, and beans), canned foods, frozen foods and fresh foods that don’t spoil quickly. Using pantry recipes made of foods that have longer shelf lives allows the person making them to stock up and limit their trips to the grocery store, which is a total win right now!

