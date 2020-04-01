Dear Parents: 'Harmless' April Fool's Jokes About This Situation Aren't Funny



iStock

Globally, there is SO much happening right now. As the virus spreads and continues to physically socially distance us from our friends, loved ones, schools, and work, we're all in desperate need of a laugh. How we deal with tragedy is very personal. Sometimes we need to watch re-runs of Friends or eat a tub of ice cream.

Some people deal with tragedy through dark humor. The old adage "you need to laugh or all you'll do is cry" is a legitimate way for people to heal. It's especially true for people on the front-lines of tragedy; joking is a coping mechanism so it doesn't all get too real to fast.