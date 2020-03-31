20 Kid-Friendly Cookbooks That'll Help Mom Out

@crystalmariesing via Twenty20
Cooking can start at any age, but the passion for cooking typically starts young. Along the journey there are books that stick with us for life and such cookbooks are the ones that strike inspiration while providing us with reliable recipes that we can count on for weeknights as well as special occasions.
Although some of these cookbooks aren't just solely for kids, they are kid-friendly to use so mom isn't acting as a short-order cook. In this list, we've gathered 20 kid-friendly cookbooks that are for any young chef looking to use the kitchen and make dinners easier for mom. The books that stick with us for life are the ones who make us feel like family and provide us with reliable recipes we can count on for weeknights as well as special occasions.
How to Cook for Beginners: An Easy Cookbook for Learning the Basics by Gwyn Novak1
This book guarantees young chefs will never say, “I can’t cook” ever again. Begin with guides to must-have equipment, a well-stocked pantry, and outlines kitchen safety tips. Master fundamental techniques with recipes designed to teach how to dice, pan cook, broil, and more.
The author of this book, Gwyn Nivak is a professional chef and cooking instructor who teaches beginners quick breakfasts, mouthwatering mains, and delicious desserts—plus snacks, sides, and veggies.
Kid Chef: The Foodie Kids Cookbook by Melina Hammer2
Every parent knows that when it comes to cooking—practice truly does make perfect. Unlike other kids cookbooks that dumb down recipes, this book gets kids cooking nutritious meals that engage their skills and instill confidence in the kitchen.
With over 75 health recipes to kitchen that include homemade granola, mini quiches, and minty lamb burgers 101, the author of the book, Melina Hammer, believes the experience in the kitchen "is invaluable to get kids excited about food and empower them to make creations of their own."
The International Cookbook for Kids by Matthew Locricchio3
The International Cookbook for Kids is packed with features that make cooking a snap for children. With 60 classic recipes from countries like France to China as well as Mexico and over 100 full-color photographs and illustrations that make the recipes easy to follow.
This cookbook is kid-tested and the recipes range from appetizers to desserts. What sets Chef and author Matthew Locricchio apart from other talented professionals in his field is his knack for imparting this culinary wisdom to young cooks.
The Help Yourself Cookbook: 60 Easy Plant-Based Recipes Kids Can Make to Stay Healthy and Save the Earth for Kids by Ruby Roth4
Struggling to get kids to eat their fruits and vegetables? Try letting them do it themselves by involving them in the process. This cookbook presents 60 appealing recipes kids will beg to make themselves, in fun and charming illustrations they will love.
The book is bursting with color, humor, cute animal characters, and cool facts!
The Everything Kids' Cookbook by Sandra K. Nissenberg5
The 2nd Edition of this cookbook has literally everything needed to get started in the kitchen. Each recipe says how difficult it is, outlines exactly what ingredients and equipment to use to before getting in the kitchen.
There are more than 90 recipes for every meal and occasion, including: mini bite-sized blueberry pancakes, chicken salad puffs, parmesan potato fries, and peanut butter-chocolate squares to name a few. The author of this book, Sandra K. Nissenberg is a registered dietician with a strong background in feeding healthy families and children.
The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen Kids6
Want to bake the most-awesome-ever cupcakes? Or surprise the family with breakfast tacos on Sunday morning? Using kid-tested and approved recipes, America's Test Kitchen has created the cookbook every kid chef needs on their shelf.
Recipes were thoroughly tested by more than 750 kids to get them just right for cooks of all skill levels. From breakfast to dessert after dinner, this cookbook empowers young chefs to make their own choices in the kitchen.
Let's Party! Kids Cookbook: Tasty Recipes Kids Will Love to Make, Eat, and Share by Ashley Moulton7
Learning how to cook is worth a party! This kids cookbook is filled with 12 playful party themes including games and activities to have fun with guests while serving a variety of sweet and savory dishes that use healthy ingredients, like Berrylicious Oven Pancakes, Superhero Shield Tortillas, Teriyaki Pineapple Kebabs, and more.
The Forest Feast for Kids: Colorful Vegetarian Recipes That Are Simple to Make by Erin Gleeson8
The first children's cookbook from popular food blogger Erin Gleeson, The Forest Feast for Kids, serves up kid-friendly vegetarian recipes that make each meal full of fresh and lively flavors that will appeal to kids.
In addition to its recipes, which span meals, party food, snacks, and beverages, this cookbook includes ideas for crafty table decoration, party ideas, an illustrated guide on kitchen safety, and a glossary of culinary terms.
Cooking Class: 57 Fun Recipes Kids Will Love to Make (and Eat!) by Deanna F. Cook9
The kids are taking over the kitchen! Kids cookbook author, Deanna F. Cook presents more than 50 recipes designed for the cooking abilities and tastes of children ages 6 to 12 in a kid-friendly language. Full of fresh, healthy ingredients and featuring imaginative presentations like egg mice, fruit flowers, and mashed potato clouds, Cooking Class brings confidence to the chefs of the future.
Busy Moms Cookbook by Kimberly Storm Ritter10
Busy Moms: A Farm to Table Fabulous Cookbook is filled with go-to meals for the busy family. Each chapter contains a "Farm to Table Fabulous" tip for making dinner extra special any night of the week, from lighting a few candles to dressing like a favorite super hero.
Many meals can be prepped ahead of time or even frozen for future use, then quickly reheated for serving. Author Kimberly Storm Ritter's son Kaden loves helping in the kitchen and inspired her to create this book.
MasterChef Junior Cookbook: Bold Recipes and Essential Techniques to Inspire Young Cooks by MasterChef Junior11
Creativity, dedication, and hard work are key ingredients to the perfect recipe to be a master chef. Beloved television competition show MasterChef Junior fosters all of this within each of its tiny home cooks, and this book aims to give any aspiring young chef the tools he or she needs to hone essential cooking skills.
This book includes 100 recipes inspired by dishes that the contestants served in the first five seasons, as well as timeless techniques, tips, and advice.
Tasty Every Day: All of the Flavor, None of the Fuss by Tasty12
BuzzFeed’s Tasty has something for everyone with 75 time-saving, taste-tested recipes that make cooking easy and fun. Whether short on time, ingredients, clean pans, motivation, or all of the above, there is food here for everyone. Mealtime can and should be tasty every single day.
The Instant Pot Bible by Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough13
This complete and authorized guide to the Instant Pot has more than 350 recipes for all meals in the day. From breakfast to lunch to even snacks and desserts for every size and model of Instant Pot, this cookbook is the most comprehensive Instant Pot book ever published,
No problem-more than 175 recipes come together in just a few minutes or just a few steps. Not to mention vegan and vegetarian, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options.
The Ultimate Kids' Cookbook: Fun One-Pot Recipes Your Whole Family Will Love! by Tiffany Dahle14
Kids will be saying, "I am a chef" after reading this book. Any child can take center stage chopping ingredients like a pro, stirring the pot and serving the final dish to family or friends with confidence with this cookbook. These recipes are perfect for kids because they use simple ingredients, don’t take a lot of work and cook all in one pot or pan.
Cinnamon Sugar & Pecan Monkey Bread, Orange–Blueberry Pancakes or Tex-Mex Sweet Potato and Sausage Skillet are just some recipes in this book. So, get ready to cook!
The Deceptively Easy Dessert Cookbook by Robin Donovan15
Calling all sweet teeth! It’s hard to resist tarts, cookies, cakes, fudge, and more―especially with recipes that make it easy as pie to whip up. The Deceptively Easy Dessert Cookbook includes a guide to must-have ingredients and equipment with 90 easy, step-by-step instructions to bake recipes and clean-up times.
Serve baked and no-bake recipes are also included. Make every occasion sweet and simple with homemade treats that will keep any young chef coming back to the kitchen.
Super Simple Baking for Kids by Charity Mathews16
Easy as 1, 2, 3! Recipes in this baking cookbook for kids use 5 to 10 ingredients, no fancy equipment required, and are labeled in degree of easiness. Cookies, muffins, and cakes are sure to leave grown-ups asking for more.
Beginning with the basics, kids ages six to eight will learn key baking skills like how to separate eggs or knead dough. When these techniques are mastered, they can cook up over 55 super yummy recipes.
Happiness is Baking by Maida Heatter17
We had to include this classic. Maida Heatter is one of the most iconic and fondly remembered cookbook authors of all time. Her recipes, each a modern classic, are must-haves in every home baker's bag of tricks.
Although this fully illustrated new edition book is more for an intermediate/advanced baker, we recommend it between family and the little baker at home who loves baking--or who knows that happiness that comes from a delicious dessert.
The Baking Cookbook for Teens: 75 Delicious Recipes for Sweet and Savory Treats by Robin Donovan18
The ultimate guide to learn essential baking skills and put them to use right away creating the tasty treats any kid would love. Don't be fooled by this book! Cookbook author Robin Donovan offers over 75 easy-to-follow recipes for a variety of delectable baked goods - from cookies, brownies, and bars, to tarts, breads, and even pizza.
Baking is a tradition worth passing on so pass it on.
Easy Baking From Scratch by Eileen Gray19
There's no need to be a top pastry chef to make baked goods from scratch. Easy Baking from Scratch offers the easiest recipes, time-saving tips, and quick tutorials so that anyone at any age can bake homemade treats.
The author of this cookbook, Eileen Gray is a pastry chef, blogger and food writer who has gained wide experience in the pastry industry.
The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz20
Cauldron cakes and pumpkin juice on the Hogwarts Express alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione. This unofficial Harry Potter cookbook includes more than 150 easy-to-make recipes along with tips and techniques. Any Harry Potter fan who indulges in these spellbinding meals will catch themselves in deja vu because they are inspired straight from the pages of Potter's world.