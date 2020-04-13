Food prepping is oddly satisfying to look at while scrolling on social media but in practice, it can seem overwhelming. Planning meals ahead of time can even seem like a ton of work. However, no need to quit just yet because we have nothing but time these days. And, it's smart to see this as an investment of time and money. But, how exactly is the best way to tackle all of this?
Meal planning consists of the right tools to cook the food, the meals themselves, and where to store them. So if moms are ready to trade the stress of getting home in the evening and feeling like there is nothing to feed the kids, take some notes from this list of 20 things every mom needs to food prep like a pro.
Bee's Wrap Sustainable and Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps with Jojoba Oil1
Looking for a natural alternative to plastic, food wrap? Bee’s Wrap was founded in 2012 by Vermonter Sarah Kaeck, a mother of three who has been, by turns, an avid gardener, milker of goats, keeper of chickens, and seamstress. These food wraps are long-lasting, handmade out of ethically sourced ingredients and easy to clean in cold water.
Bee's Wrap Sustainable and Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps with Jojoba Oil ($20.35, Amazon)
Etee Organic Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps2
Say goodbye to plastic and say hello to Etee Food Wraps! Etee Wraps form a protective, breathable seal that lets food breathe so it can stay fresher, longer. They are made out of Certified Organic cotton fabric infused with USDA Certified Organic Beeswax, coniferous tree resins, organic cinnamon essential oil, and organic clove essential oil to name a few. What makes this set of wraps great is it arrives in different sizes that allows to wrap the top of bowls.
Etee Organic Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps ($18, Amazon)
Reusable Sandwich Bag + Snack Bag 2-Pack Bundle Navy Sea Turtle3
These stylish, dishwasher-safe, and lightweight reusable bag sets are the perfect replacement for plastic bags. Each bag set contains 1 reusable sandwich bag and 1 reusable snack bag where one can write on them. They are also free of BPA, phthalates, and lead.
Reusable Sandwich Bag + Snack Bag 2-Pack Bundle Navy Sea Turtle (Lunchskins, $11)
Elegant Live Set of 5 Heat Resistant Microwave Cover4
Pots, pans, dishes, plates, and coffee cups are some of the objects that these BPA free, silicone lids handle extreme temperatures by preventing microwave oven splatters or boil overs. It's also great for reducing food waste by preserving leftovers in the refrigerator.
Elegant Live Set of 5 Heat Resistant Microwave Cover ($16, Amazon)
Ball Mason Jar Pint Wide Mouth Clear Glass with lids5
We've seen these many times for colorful smoothies and preserving recipes such as salsas, syrups, sauces, fruits, and vegetables. These BPA free jars helps keep food sealed up to 18-months and are freezer safe.
Ball Mason Jar Pint Wide Mouth Clear Glass with lids ($17, Amazon)
Bento Box Leakproof Container Set with Cutlery Accessories6
Portion sizes matter. Compose healthy eating habits with satisfying snacks or mini meals without the need for extra containers. Durable, eco-friendly plastic is insulated through double-walls. This box includes 5 food picks, 3 silicone cups, 1 mini stainless steel vegetable cutter as well as utensils. Make sure to hand-wash lid to maintain leakproof seal integrity.
Bento Box Leakproof Container Set with Cutlery Accessories ($16, Amazon)
Cal Tiffin Stainless Steel Square Bento Lunchbox7
As Cal Tiffin says, "plastic containers make for poor health choices." Plastic may leach chemical toxins in food and typically do not last very long. With this 100% Stainless Steel square container is suitable for packing regular-sized sandwiches with additional room for salad, fruits, or munchies in the top tray. It provide a great way to lead a safe, eco-friendly lifestyle with the added benefit of getting years of usage.
Cal Tiffin Stainless Steel Square Bento Lunchbox ($18, Amazon)
Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker8
Cook home-made meals for your family without having to spend the whole day in the kitchen. The removable stoneware and glass lid are sized to fit a 7 lb. chicken or 5 lb. roast. No watching or stirring needed. When cooking time is up, slow cooker automatically shifts to keep food warm. Now, that's smart cooking!
Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker ($39, Amazon)
Crock-Pot 10-Qt. Express Crock Multi-Cooker9
Make healthy meals in a fraction of time! This all-in-one appliance (10-quart capacity) is perfect for feeding family and friends, and ideal for cooking large cuts of meat and meal prep. It feeds up to 13 people with settings like pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautés, boils, simmers, and steams. It even sterilizes baby bottles and utensils!
Crock-Pot 10-Qt. Express Crock Multi-Cooker ($150, Amazon)
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper10
Prep the freshest ingredients in a matter of seconds compared to a kitchen knife! Designed to be uniquely simple, the Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap 12 Cup Food Processor requires no twisting, turning or locking during assembly. Chop, slice, shred, mix and puree just about anything.
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper ($50, Amazon)
Ninja Professional Countertop Blender11
Ninja Professional Blender with Nutri Ninja Cups is one of the best kitchen tools for a busy and on-the-go mom. It includes two, 16 ounce Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids are perfect for creating personalized drinks like smoothies or frozen drinks on the go.
Ninja Professional Countertop Blender ($100, Amazon)
Veggie Gripper Cutting Board12
This clever cutting board keeps petite fruits and veggies from making a getaway. One side of this sturdy, bamboo panel has a rounded cutout in the center that cradles and stabilizes produce with grooves that help achieve a clean cut all the way through that strawberry or Brussels sprout. The other side of the board is smooth, and perfect for cutting lemons or cocktail garnishes.
Veggie Gripper Cutting Board ($13, Uncommon Goods)
OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner13
Achieve clean greens at the touch of a button. With just one hand, this salad spinner with its patented pump mechanism and brake button is perfect for serving, and the basket can be used separately as a colander. Its efficiency makes salads fun and less messy.
OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner ($27, Amazon)
Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter14
JUST TWIST! This vegetable slicer instantly turns vegetables into noodles in order to make delicious pasta without the carbs. Veggetti cuts thin spaghetti size or thick fettuccini size zucchini noodles. The secret is the 12 ultra-sharp stainless steel blades.
Ontel Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter ($10, Amazon)
Instant Pot Mini Mitts15
Looking to stop your hands from getting burned with mitts that don't protect? These genuine Instant Pot Mini mitts made out of food grade silicone makes gripping of the inner pot easy or taking hot things out of the rack.
Instant Pot Mini Mitts ($9.54, Amazon)
ECOPREPS Glass Meal Prep Containers with Bamboo Lids16
Eat plastic free! With airtight eco-friendly bamboo, EcoPreps’ containers are the perfect complement for your pantry, kitchen cabinets, and refrigerator. These containers are made of crack resistant glass with a built-in glass divider and silicone air tight seal to keep foods separated and fresh. They're completely free of plastic, BPA, PVC, and phthalate.
ECOPREPS Glass Meal Prep Containers with Bamboo Lids ($30, Amazon)
Rezip 3-Piece Stand-Up Leakproof Reusable Storage Bag17
Leakproof, durable and lightweight. (re)zip storage solutions are designed for food on-the-go to any storage or organization need. The versatile bags are food-grade, freezer-safe and reusable. Just one (re)zip replaces up to 300 disposable baggies! This 3 piece starter kit includes 4 cup, 2 cup and 1 cup sizes.
Rezip 3-Piece Stand-Up Leakproof Reusable Storage Bag ($20, Amazon)
Colony Co. Reusable Produce Bags (Set of 9)18
"The world needs more people like you who care enough to avoid single-use plastics." Colony Co. is an American-owned small business founded by a husband-and-wife team that place a high value sustainability and living plastic free. These unbleached and free of any harmful chemicals bags are durable with quality stitching. They are even machine washable!
Colony Co. Reusable Produce Bags (Set of 9) ($27, Amazon)
Ecozoi Plant Based Cleaning Brush Set19
Save the Planet and Save the Oceans, but most importantly Stay Healthy. Ecozoi’s mission is to redefine lifestyle with eco-safe and healthy products creating sustainable happiness and making people’s lives better. These brushes are made from sisal and coconut fibers and bamboo that are naturally grown. A great alternative to throw away plastic brushes.
With every purchase made, this woman-owned business helps plant trees, reforestation, coral reef restoration, and alleviate poverty by sourcing their products from local artisans.
Ecozoi Plant Based Cleaning Brush Set ($23, Amazon)
Reusable Paperless Towels (Pack of 12)20
Reusable paper towels are a simple way to add reusable function to any kitchen. From drying hands, cleaning spills to washing dishes, and even wringing juice out of fruits and veggies, each of these absorbent towels are handmade with a variety of 15 colors.
Reusable Paperless Towels (Pack of 12) ($14.75, Etsy)