Food prepping is oddly satisfying to look at while scrolling on social media but in practice, it can seem overwhelming. Planning meals ahead of time can even seem like a ton of work. However, no need to quit just yet because we have nothing but time these days. And, it's smart to see this as an investment of time and money. But, how exactly is the best way to tackle all of this?

Meal planning consists of the right tools to cook the food, the meals themselves, and where to store them. So if moms are ready to trade the stress of getting home in the evening and feeling like there is nothing to feed the kids, take some notes from this list of 20 things every mom needs to food prep like a pro.

