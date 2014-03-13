Hilarious Easter Bunny Picture Fails

We're not going to hide it anymore -- we're big time planners. We love to dream big and yes, sometimes get way too deep into our ideas of the *perfect* celebrations. This goes double for the big celebrations; birthdays, Christmas, and of course Easter. We admit that we've spent way too much time trying to plan out the perfect Easter celebration for our us -- we mean, our kids -- which of course kicks off with a good ol' fashion photo with the local mall Easter bunny. Unfortunately, even the best laid plans go awry -- especially when kids are involved. Which is how one ends up with the other iconic holiday totem: the Easter Bunny photo fail. There's no shame in it; It happens to the best of us. One minute the little ones are chill and having a nice day out with Mommy, and the next, absolute chaos and tears at the sight of the mall Easter rabbit.
Truthfully, we can't blame our kids for going full-on freak out mode when they see the giant Easter Bunny. There is something sort of creepy about knowing that there's a grown adult in there and some of those costumes are downright scary. Whether we like to admit it or not, holiday photo fails are just as iconic as the classic family snapshots we take on Christmas morning or those back-to-school photos we take every year. Although they are way, wayyy, more hilarious. On the big day, don't freak out if the little ones break down in tears -- just think that their photo freak outs can live forever on the internet like these kiddos whose Easter Bunny Fails we've compiled into one neat collection. Take a look at all of the photos we put together and help us decide if this is the year we skip the Easter Rabbit all together.
Hopping Away
This kid isn't taking any chances -- he is outta there! Who can blame him though? Not even his sisters can keep him clam from what looks like one of the strangest Easter Bunny costumes we've ever seen.
Cry Babies
Even when the Bunny looks relatively normal, it can still elicit the strangest reactions out of kids. Namely, they cry their little hearts out. This collage of kids meeting their Easter idol is no different: pure chaos.
Eye'm Watching
Oddly enough the kids aren't freaked out by this one -- but we certainly are. What exactly is going on with this costume? If those big eyes aren't scary enough, the eyelashes are downright gross.
Nope
We don't need to be a mind reader to be able to tell that this baby noped the heck out this photo session. She wasn't there to play -- as soon as she saw that Easter Bunny, it was time for tears.
Jeepers Peepers
Again, this rabbit has the strangest eyes we've ever seen on a mascot costume. Although we guess they are sort of close to what a real rabbit looks like. Either way, this is straight up scary. Next!
Hang In There!
The pink background can't fool us. Like something out a horror film, there is nothing we like about this bunny reaching for this little one as she starts to break down in tears. Just leave the poor baby alone!
Every Villain Is Lemons
For those who don't remember Spongebob, that stands for EVIL -- which is exactly what this Easter Rabbit is. How this child isn't in tears is unfathomable. That is the scariest thing we've ever seen.
Smart Guy
Sure, this rabbit looks smart -- but don't let the glasses be disarming. This bunny is scaring the bejesus out of that little boy and his intellectual professor ensemble can't change our mind about it.
Rabbit? Run.
Yep, this is a weird one. While this rabbit doesn't look nearly as scary as some of the other bunnies on the list we can see that it still freaks out this poor little baby who we're sure just wanted some Easter cake.
Hippie Hop
This psychedelic rabbit is totally groovy -- even though this is the '80s. This rabbit would be the coolest, except for that decidedly freaky look on its face. Why, oh, why is it always in the eyes!
Bunny Breakdown
Unfortunately for this bunny, he was the only face that this little girl didn't fall in love with at first sight -- and that's pretty darn clear by the way she's crying her poor little eyes out. Don't worry little baby, it's almost over!
Silly Rabbit
We would laugh if we weren't too busy crying out of fear from this particularly goofy looking rabbit. Why? Why on earth does this Easter Bunny look like that? Surely, someone could have come up with a better costume?
Making A Splash
We don't know why this photo session is being held at an indoor pool, but sometimes the vibe is off for everyone. Including this little boy who was NOT happy to see the Easter Bunny -- at all.
Hoppy Easter
This classic Easter setting is the perfect place...for a child to start uncontrollably crying. Unfortunately the adorable setting can't mask this poor little guy's discomfort. Someone get him a chocolate Easter egg, STAT.
Eye Love It
The Crayola Easter Rabbit strikes again. We hate to say it, but it's the eyes that makes this rabbit so, so creepy. It's like looking it the eyes of the rabbit from Donnie Darko. No wonder this poor little girl is in tears!
Double Trouble
As this photo proves, It's bad when BOTH kids are freaking out. And these guys are practically howling sitting on this Easter bunny's lap. Mom and Dad it's time to hit the road, the Easter Bunny is coming!
Flower Cower
Sometimes it doesn't even take a minute for babies to freak out -- they see the Easter Bunny, they cry. Just like this girl who is desperately trying to signal for her guardian to come pick her up and take her away.
Scurry Up
First of all, how cute is this baby? It's such a shame that the evil Easter Bunny is trying to hold her hostage for this family photo and she is about to stop, drop, and roll her way out of there. Go Baby, go!
Pure Terror
Let's not mince words. The past was a terrifying time in Easter photo history. Black and white photos + realistic rabbit heads? That's a big no from us. Nuh uh. No way. We'd like to get off the ride now please.
The Pro
We can always tell when an older child has been through the ropes and is no longer afraid of the Easter Bunny. But unfortunately for this family that's not the case for the two little ones who are clearly scared.
