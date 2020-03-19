17 Insanely Cool Easter Eggs

Easter is right around the corner. Obviously, we all have bigger things on our minds right now but maybe now, more than ever, we need to be present and keep things on their timetable just to give some normalcy to the chaos. Easter brunch and Easter eggs are in that category.
There are the Easter eggs like we all do with our kids -- you know what I'm talking about, a little vinegar, some dye tabs with those weird little wire egg holders to dip our eggs in the dye. We've all done it and the kids love it. It's fun.
But maybe the kids are a little older now or you just want some creative inspiration. Either way, why not go all in and do insanely cool eggs? The bigger and bolder, the better. There are ways to think out of the box in your Easter egg decorating that we've never even imagined possible. Just check out these amazing Easter egg creations that other people have made:
iStock
-
Frida Egg1
These colorful Latin-inspired Easter Eggs are beyond stunning. Frida Kahlo, paletas and Dia de Los Muertos skulls, oh my!
-
Intergalactic Planetary Egg2
The stripes on these Easter eggs are definitely giving us major outer space vibes. Easter on Saturn anyone? If you're looking for a design that's stunning yet simple, this may be for you.
-
-
BoHo Chic Egg3
These Boho Chic Easter eggs in pastel are definitely hitting me in my hippie feels. Crunchy granola mom is loving these soft vibes and ethereal designs. These would make a gorgeous centerpiece on an Easter brunch table.
-
Cherry Blossom Egg4
The time it took to do this is may be beyond most people's patience and talent but we can definitely have an appreciation for it. It's gorgeous and epitomizes everything spring. Just look at those intricate details!
-
-
Skyline Egg5
The world is in the palm of your hand. The intricate style and attention to detail on the skyline Easter egg is impressive. It's definitely not your traditional egg that you'd find on your hunt.
-
Pop Art Egg6
For the Pop Art or comic book enthusiast, these eggs take time and skill to execute but they're well worth the time -- and they're definitely too cool to eat. Seriously, how long must these have taken to make?!
-
-
Disney Fairytale Egg7
These Easter eggs are for the Disney lover in all of us. These eggs clearly never met a castle and fairytale they didn't like. If you have a Disney fan in your life, these are the perfect Easter eggs for them to ooh and ahh over.
-
Polish Art Egg8
The absolutely stunning and intricately designed Easter eggs feel more like fine china and art than eggs. The thought of how much craftsmanship goes into these truly blows the mind.
-
-
Mandala Easter Egg9
These gorgeous mandala Easter Eggs will have you wishing you had more time and patience. They not only burst with color, they pop with excitement and joy. Could we recreate this at home? Let's be real, probably not, but they're super fun to look at.
-
Cosmic Easter Egg10
This Easter Egg conjures dreams of the cosmos. You'll feel like the master of the universe with this stargazing beautiful egg. It totally makes use wonder what would pop out of an egg like that.
-
-
Reason for the Season Easter Egg11
This beautiful robin's egg blue egg with an ornamental gold cross on one side and Mother Mary on the other is giving us all of the Easter spirit vibes. The artist is clearly way more talented than any of us could dream of.
-
Lavender Easter Egg12
This Easter egg is less an egg and more of an art statement piece. The time and talent it took to make this egg is crazy and the result is absolutely beautiful.
-
-
Ukrainian Easter Eggs13
It's insane what a difference a little free time can make. These Ukrainian Easter eggs apparently took a week to hand draw but we think for that kind of artistic craftsmanship, it was totally worth the wait.
-
Handmade and Homegrown Easter Eggs14
These stunning hand-painted eggs look like they came straight out of a Martha Stewart photoshoot. We're loving the pop of the white paint on the deeply colored eggs.
-
-
Fairy Easter Eggs15
These eggs are exquisitely simple but so ethereal. In their simplicity, they are beautiful in the best Boho way. And the best part? They look simple enough for even the least crafty of us to try to attempt.
-
Floral Art Easter Eggs16
These look nothing like the Easter eggs of our childhood. There's no way vinegar and dye tab make eggs looking anything like this. These gorgeous designs look like they should have a showing at a local gallery instead.
-
-
The History of the World Easter Egg17
Wow, an entire world on an Easter egg. This egg gives a new meaning to the phrase "I give you the world". And just check out the crazy amount of details on the map! We'd hate to think of anyone accidentally dropping this beauty after all the hours of work that must've gone into it.