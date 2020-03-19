17 Amazing Disney-Inspired Easter Eggs



Simple Everyday Mom

The coming of spring means the coming of new Easter egg designs. This Easter, we're inspired by Disney. Disney had a big year in 2019. From the launch of Disney+ to the release of The Mandalorian and adorable baby Yoda and Frozen 2, it had never been easier to access the wondrous world of Disney. (Can we just talk about the fact that we can rewatch old episodes of Lizzie McGuire now?) What can we say, we've got Disney on our minds!

So with that being said, this Easter, we're going to do all things Disney. We've scoured the Internet to find the most colorful, pretty and cheerful Disney-inspired Easter egg designs. They're guaranteed to add some magic into this year's Easter season! Go ahead, click through the 17 designs and try not be inspired.