17 Amazing Disney-Inspired Easter Eggs

The coming of spring means the coming of new Easter egg designs. This Easter, we're inspired by Disney. Disney had a big year in 2019. From the launch of Disney+ to the release of The Mandalorian and adorable baby Yoda and Frozen 2, it had never been easier to access the wondrous world of Disney. (Can we just talk about the fact that we can rewatch old episodes of Lizzie McGuire now?) What can we say, we've got Disney on our minds!
So with that being said, this Easter, we're going to do all things Disney. We've scoured the Internet to find the most colorful, pretty and cheerful Disney-inspired Easter egg designs. They're guaranteed to add some magic into this year's Easter season! Go ahead, click through the 17 designs and try not be inspired.
Baby Yoda & Mandalorian Easter Eggs1
Although he came out during the end of the year, baby Yoda stole the spotlight of 2019. Once The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+, the entire world was enamored with his adorable, big ears. Frugal Fun for Boys and Girls has great step-by-step instructions on how to copy the Mandalorian's iconic helmet and baby Yoda's cute lil eyes.
Glittery Frozen Easter Eggs2
The blog A Pumpkin & A Princess captured the cool, glittery aesthetic of Frozen with these Easter egg designs! We're obsessed with the silver jewels and glitter silhouettes. We just can't let these designs go.
Disney Princess-inspired Easter Eggs3
How gorgeous are these Disney princess-inspired Easter eggs by As the Bunny Hops? We love the glittery coating and the simple yet beautiful ornaments that signify which egg represents which princess.
Toy Story-inspired Easter Eggs4
Who doesn't like the sweet story of Toy Story? There's are four installments. Follow these simple directions by As the Bunny Hops to create Buzz and Woody Easter eggs!
Cutie Disney Princess Easter Eggs5
These cutie Disney princess Easter eggs are absolutely adorable! All it takes to make a princess are some paints and jewels. Disney-loving kids will flip over this one.
Disney Princess Outfit Easter Eggs6
For more sophisticated Easter eggs, try out these Disney Princess outfit Easter eggs from Mommy of a Princess. This is the perfect project for an older child who loves dressing up like a princess.
Paper Stand Easter Eggs7
Little ones can transform their favorite Disney character into an Easter egg with its own paper stand thanks to this tutorial by Simple Everyday Mom. We love this adorable take on Stitch and Mike Lebowski!
Avengers Easter Eggs8
If you've got some major superhero fans in the house, look no further than these super cool Avengers-inspired Easter Eggs from Food Fun Family. All it takes is a little paint, a lot of patience and voila! you'll soon have an entire superhero team of eggs ready to conquer Easter.
Moana Easter Eggs9
These mystical Moana-inspired Easter eggs are the perfect project for young children! It's almost pure fate that the Heart of Te Fiti is nearly the same shape as an egg.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Easter Eggs10
For those who prefer Halloween to Easter, check out these The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired Easter Eggs of Jack and Sally! from As the Bunny Hops. They're actually way easier to create than one thinks and endlessly delightful.
Mickey & Minnie Easter Eggs11
What would a list of Disney-inspired Easter eggs be without Mickey and Minnie Mouse? We can't get enough of the adorable outfits and ears!
Up-inspired Easter Egg12
We can't get enough of this whimsical Up-inspired Easter egg by A Pumpkin and A Princess. Mini pom poms are used to create the cluster of balloons on the house.
Cute Star Wars Easter Eggs13
Those eyes though! We are obsessed with these adorable Star Wars-inspired Easter eggs from Creative Green Living. May the force be with these little eggs!
Finding Nemo Easter Eggs14
Turn an egg on its side and bam! We've got the foundation for Dory and Marlin Easter eggs!
Disney Silhouette Easter Eggs15
These Easter eggs featuring Disney silhouettes from Mommy Enterprises are classy and simple. We love how they're spiced up with some silver glitter.
Winnie the Pooh Easter Eggs16
How sweet are these Winnie the Pooh Easter Eggs? We love how delicate the artwork is, it perfectly conveys the personalities of each character.
Red Queen Easter Egg17
The Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland would be proud of this depiction from Disney Family. Colored craft paper makes up her bold hair, crown and hair while a blue colored pencil completes her eyeshadow.