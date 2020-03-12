16 Weird Facts About Peeps

Image: lauragogia/Flickr



lauragogia/Flickr

Springtime means several things: warmer weather, longer days, April showers, succeeding May flowers and most importantly, it's Peep season. Kids and adults alike can spot a Peep from a mile away. These squishy, sugary confections have been a household name for decades—well, at least since their inception in 1953. Even though we now associate these brightly colored marshmallow chicks (well, now there are Peep bunnies, ghosts and more!) with Easter season, how much do we really know about the history of Peeps?

Well, we decided to do a little digging and find out more about these cute little treats. Click ahead to read 16 interesting facts we bet y'all didn't know about Peeps! (And just try not to be tempted into going to the store and purchasing a bag afterwards.)