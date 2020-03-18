17 Delicious Instant Pot Easter Dinner Recipes

iStock
Instant Pots are the ish. We all have very busy schedules.We all know kids take a lot of time and energy and anything that helps make that whole process go more smoothly is good in our book. And when your kid's schedules start getting crazy and hectic (extracurricular activities, anyone?), an Instant Pot is a dinnertime lifesaver. Not only does it cook things that it would take in an oven in a fraction of the time (while keeping things from drying out, unlike a slow cooker), it's a one-pot clean-up in the end. And anything that means fewer dishes is a major win.
While Instant Pots are great for everyday meals, they're especially great to help us out with special holiday meals. When we're getting a giant spread ready, having at least one thing we can save time on and just dump all in one place is priceless. That's why we're so in love with these Easter recipes you can make in an Instant Pot. They're easy peasy and give you more time to spend doing what really matters: hanging out with your loved ones.
Southern-Style Green Beans1
If you love all the big flavors of southern green beans (garlic, onion, bacon and/or ham) but just don’t have the time to invest in making them, Ffar not, this Instant Pot Southern-style green bean recipe will have your guests thinking you put all of your love, sweat and time into those green beans when you really did it in no time at all!
Leg of Lamb2
Lamb is many people's favorite indulgence meal. This Instant Pot Leg of Lamb recipe is a super tender lamb leg roast that is braised with onion, rosemary, garlic, and other tasty seasonings. It’s the perfect Easter dinner centerpiece for when you really want to impress with not a lot of effort.
Honey Ham3
A tasty spiraled ham is a staple in any Easter meal. All you’ll need is 4 ingredients for this delicious mouth-watering Instant Pot honey ham recipe. Plus, thanks to the your new favorite kitchen appliance, you'll get to spend Easter day with your family instead of cooking and cleaning up by yourself.
Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs4
Whether you’re dying Easter eggs or making deviled eggs or potato salad, you'll need lots of hard-boiled eggs. Using the Instant Pot hard-boiled egg recipe to make hard-boiled eggs doesn’t save that much time, but this method is crazy easy (i.e. no waiting for water to boil!) and results in eggs with a perfectly cooked yellow yolk. The best part? They’re super easy to peel!
Cheesy Corn Casserole5
If you’re looking for a flavorful vegetable dish to complete your meal, this is it! This Instant Pot Cheesy Corn Casserole recipe is a corn casserole pudding that is delicious and bursting with flavor -- a perfect side dish. Bonus: it frees up your oven for all the other delicious things needed to complete your Easter meal.
Mashed Potatoes6
Mashed potatoes are an Easter brunch must-have for most families and these creamy buttermilk Ranch mashed potatoes sound absolutely delicious. Bonus: One-pot and 10 minutes is all it takes to complete this recipe.
Scalloped Potatoes7
Scalloped potatoes are where it’s at but they can be tricky to execute perfectly from scratch. You want the potatoes to be tender but firm enough to hold their shape, cheesy but not soupy. Luckily this Instant Pot Scalloped Potatoes recipe easily gives you the best scalloped potatoes you can imagine.
Instant Pot Honey Cinnamon Carrots8
No one likes mushy carrots. Glazed carrots are so delicious, especially if they are cooked right. This Instant Pot Honey Cinnamon Carrots recipe is quick and easy. You’ll have sweet, delicious glazed carrots made perfectly in just a few minutes.
Chicken Roulade9
Maybe ham is not for you and you just don’t want to eat pork for Easter dinner. Then why not try this make-ahead Instant Pot Chicken Roulade recipe with just 7 simple ingredients. In no time, you’ll be enjoying crisp smoky bacon-wrapped juicy and tender stuffed chicken breast.
Macaroni and Cheese Recipe10
Nothing is more comforting than homemade macaroni and cheese. This Easter you can have creamy, mouthwatering, homemade mac-and-cheese for brunch or dinner in just around 10 minutes.
Pot Roast11
Pot roast is a classic family meal, especially served with carrots and potatoes. This Instant Pot Pot Roast recipe is awesome because you can have a melt-in-your-mouth pot roast with tender carrots and mashed potatoes with gravy in just around 90 minutes. It’s simplicity at its best.
Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes12
Once you make try this Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes recipe you may never make them in the oven again. They’re easy and delicious and ready in less than half an hour and the texture comes out perfect every time.
Instant Pot Dinner Rolls
Making homemade bread doesn't have to be a long torturous process. This delicious Instant Pot Dinner Rolls recipe is easy and you can even proof in the Instant Pot itself. Now that's one-stop cooking. The hard part will be making enough to keep up with demand.
Scalloped Pineapple Dressing14
What is scalloped pineapple dressing? It’s delicious, is what it is. More specifically, scalloped pineapple dressing is sweet. You can serve it as a side to your Easter dinner ham or top it with whipped cream and have it for dessert. Either way, this Scalloped Pineapple Dressing recipe is scrumptious.
Honey Butter and Herb Roasted Chicken15
Just the name of this Instant Pot Honey Butter and Herb Roasted Chicken recipe has our mouths watering. A chicken infused with sweet honey, rich and creamy butter and fresh herbs will have your Easter dinner guests begging you for your secret recipe.
Parmesan Garlic Artichokes16
Artichokes are one of those things that many people feel too intimidated to cook. However, this Instant Pot Parmesan Garlic Artichokes recipe is so easy and so delicious that even I could do it. These stuffed garlic and Parmesan artichokes are the perfect spring vegetable side dish: light, delicious and quick to make.
Cheesy Bacon Wrapped Asparagus17
This Instant Pot Cheesy Bacon Wrapped Asparagus recipe only needs three ingredients: bacon, cheese, and asparagus. That’s all you need to make sheer deliciousness happen this Easter.
Instant Pot Carrot Cake18
This easy and delicious Instant Pot Carrot Cake recipe is filled with pecans, pineapple and carrots for that taste of spring, and is absolutely mouthwatering topped with the cream cheese frosting.