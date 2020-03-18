17 Delicious Instant Pot Easter Dinner Recipes

Image: iStock



iStock

Instant Pots are the ish. We all have very busy schedules.We all know kids take a lot of time and energy and anything that helps make that whole process go more smoothly is good in our book. And when your kid's schedules start getting crazy and hectic (extracurricular activities, anyone?), an Instant Pot is a dinnertime lifesaver. Not only does it cook things that it would take in an oven in a fraction of the time (while keeping things from drying out, unlike a slow cooker), it's a one-pot clean-up in the end. And anything that means fewer dishes is a major win.

While Instant Pots are great for everyday meals, they're especially great to help us out with special holiday meals. When we're getting a giant spread ready, having at least one thing we can save time on and just dump all in one place is priceless. That's why we're so in love with these Easter recipes you can make in an Instant Pot. They're easy peasy and give you more time to spend doing what really matters: hanging out with your loved ones.



