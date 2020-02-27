Dunkin' Donuts Latest Menu Addition Is Just a Literal Bag of Bacon & Who Isn't Here for That?

Dunkin'
So far, 2020 has been a wild year. We're knee-deep in problematic world affairs, Mercury has been in retrograde for what feels like a century, and overall it feels like we've just gotten off to a rocky start.
But friends, I think we have finally turned a corner.
-
On Wednesday, Dunkin' Donuts announced it added Snackin' Bacon to its menu, and it is exactly what it sounds like.
-
And honestly, no one really seems to be mad about it.
-
-
In addition to bags of bacon, Dunkin' is keeping it "balanced" with a slightly healthier option it released last week: matcha lattes.
The company also is adding Irish creme coffee, shamrock donuts, and Dunkin' breakfast bowls. Undoubtedly, though, people will be most intrigued by the savory snack bags.
-
At least we all have a legitimate reason to channel our inner Ron Swansons.
Happy snacking!
Share this Story