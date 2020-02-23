16 Magically Delicious Lucky Charms Desserts



apartmadeperfect/Instagram

I think we can all agree on one thing: Lucky Charms cereal is magically delicious. Frosted oats and sweet colorful marshmallows in the shape of rainbows and shooting stars have been a staple in many people's childhood—and let's be real, adulthood—diets for about five decades now. In that time, folks have come up with some creative recipes transforming Lucky Charms into something even more delicious.

Who knew that was possible?

From Lucky Charms-inspired cupcakes topped with the sweet, melt-in-our-mouths marshmallows to rich Lucky Charms cheesecake, here are 16 Lucky Charms dessert recipes to make not just around St Patrick's Day, but all year-round. These desserts are yummy, sweet and in our personal opinion, pretty dang lucky. If you want even more cereal-inspired desserts, check these out.