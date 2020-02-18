17 Festive Green Food Ideas for St Patricks Day

We have to admit: Saint Patrick's Day is one of the most fun holidays to celebrate with friends and family. I mean, when else can someone pinch someone else for not wearing green, make fun crafts, nosh on bright green-colored food or even get awesome green-inspired nail art? While these so-called "traditions" aren't exactly authentic to the Irish culture or the patron saint of Ireland that the holiday is named after, it's difficult to deny the overwhelming joyful and festive spirit that comes with March 17.

On that note, not everyone who plans to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day wants to limit their Irish-inspired eating to potatoes, cabbage and Shepherd's Pie either. For the folks who are throwing a green-themed party on March 17 and want some on-theme food to go with it, well look no further! Although not the most genuine and authentic Irish food, these 17 green food ideas are bound to take anyone's Saint Patrick's Day celebration up a notch. Why just wear green when we can eat it too?