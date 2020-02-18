17 Festive Green Food Ideas for St Patricks Day

We have to admit: Saint Patrick's Day is one of the most fun holidays to celebrate with friends and family. I mean, when else can someone pinch someone else for not wearing green, make fun crafts, nosh on bright green-colored food or even get awesome green-inspired nail art? While these so-called "traditions" aren't exactly authentic to the Irish culture or the patron saint of Ireland that the holiday is named after, it's difficult to deny the overwhelming joyful and festive spirit that comes with March 17.
On that note, not everyone who plans to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day wants to limit their Irish-inspired eating to potatoes, cabbage and Shepherd's Pie either. For the folks who are throwing a green-themed party on March 17 and want some on-theme food to go with it, well look no further! Although not the most genuine and authentic Irish food, these 17 green food ideas are bound to take anyone's Saint Patrick's Day celebration up a notch. Why just wear green when we can eat it too?
Avocado Fries1
Who doesn't love both avocados and fries? Combine them into one recipe and bam!—we've got a Saint Patrick's Day grub winner. This avocado fries recipe from Gimme Delicious takes just 25 minutes and since the fries are baked in the oven, it's much easier and healthier!
Lucky Leprechaun Treats2
Lucky Leprechaun Treats are what we imagine are leprechauns' preferred dessert. With this recipe from Julie's Eats and Treats, food coloring, marshmallows and Lucky Charms cereal transform into a sticky and sweet dessert that is so easy, even the kiddos can help out!
Avocado Mac and Cheese3
Avocado's natural creaminess and greenness come out in this stovetop avocado Mac and cheese recipe by Two Peas and Their Pod. A large pot of this yummy bowl of comfort is bound to make everyone happy.
Green Goddess Dip4
Want something green but also on the healthier side? Look no further than this green goddess dip recipe by Feed Me Phoebe. Fresh herbs, avocado and either mayo or Greek yogurt are quickly blended together for a creamy but fresh dip that's perfect for raw carrots or celery.
Copycat Shamrock Shake5
McDonald's creamy, green Shamrock Shake is iconic, right? How about we just skip the drive-thru and make our own? This recipe by Dinner Then Dessert is easy and ends with a decadent and minty treat! It recommends mint extract but peppermint extract will do just fine.
Spinach Artichoke Dip6
Spinach artichoke dip is a classic party go-to recipe! Loaded with spinach, garlic and marinated artichokes, this recipe by Spend With Pennies nearly perfects it.
Matcha Green Tea Cheesecake7
Looking for a recipe that's on the more unique side? Forget mint. Let's talk about matcha, or powdered Japanese green tea. This matcha green tea cheesecake recipe by Inside BruCrew Life uses oreo cookies, some matcha powder and matcha-covered Pocky sticks.
Andes Mint Cake8
What goes better together than mint and chocolate? Oh right, nothing. This yummy cake recipe by Your Cup of Cake is really mind-blowing thanks to chocolate ganache and Andes Mint toppings.
Zucchini Fritters9
These low-carb zucchini fritters have just the slightest touch of green to them. However, we felt that they deserved to be on the list since they're relatively low-calorie and still yummy. This recipe by Damn Delicious yields four servings and takes about 25 minutes and 1.5 pounds of zucchini.
Pesto Pasta10
A large pot of fresh pesto pasta is sure to please any crowd—big or small. This easy pesto recipe from Joy Food Sunshine is one of our faves. Use the pesto with any type of noodles, throw in grape tomatoes or shredded chicken and voilá!
Green Popcorn11
Think of green popcorn as a more festive caramel corn. Food coloring mixed with brown sugar, corn syrup and butter transform regular popcorn into a sweet and crunchy snack. Check out this simple recipe from The Spruce.
Mint Chocolate Cupcakes12
Mint chocolate cupcakes are a classic dessert for a Saint Patrick's Day celebration. They're sure to please adults and children alike. This recipe by Handle the Heat was inspired by Girl Scout Cookie Thin Mints.
Pistachio Ice Cream13
One may argue that March 17 is probably too cold to be whipping up homemade ice cream. This recipe by Table for Two has us begging to differ. Unsalted pistachios are the real star of this recipe, although the chopped dark chocolate are pretty dang good too.
Matcha Green Tea Pancakes14
Here's another matcha-inspired recipe for Saint Patrick's Day brunch: matcha green tea pancakes. This recipe by Killing Thyme use just two tablespoons of matcha powder and result in deep green pancakes.
Key Lime Pie15
Mint is great and all but let's not forget about the real classic green dessert: key lime pie. Make a refreshingly tarty but still satisfyingly creamy pie with this easy recipe by Mom on Timeout.
Fried Green Tomatoes16
A Southern favorite, green tomatoes sliced up and coated in a crispy outer layer are going to be a crowd favorite at the next Saint Patrick's Day celebration. Follow this recipe by The Kitchn for the perfect fried green tomatoes. The recipe also comes with a delicious dipping sauce that's a take on a French remoulade sauce.
Mint Chocolate Chip Truffles17
These easy mint chocolate chip truffles have a creamy mint chocolate chip center just waiting to be bitten into! This recipe is so simple that the kiddos should most definitely be offering a helping hand!