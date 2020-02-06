Burger King Is Giving Whoppers on Valentine’s Day to Anyone Who Brings a Photo of Their Ex

Valentine's Day may be for lovers, but what about the rest of us? If you've ever been broken up with right before February 14, then you know it can sometimes be hard to muster up enthusiasm for the holiday. This year, however, Burger King might have the perfect solution for people in that boat. The beloved fast food chain is offering scorned lovers everywhere a free Whopper hamburger when they bring in a photo of their ex -- and this is an idea we can really get behind.
The promotion is a partnership between the fast food chain and the new movie 'Birds of Prey.'
If you're unfamiliar with the movie, the latest DC Comic flick stars Batman villain Harley Quinn. According to a recent press release, the film follows Quinn as she embarks on her post-breakup emancipation from the Joker.
That is why Burger King is asking people to turn "ex-flames into flame-grilled Whoppers" this February 14.
Unfortunately, the promotion will only be redeemable at specific BK restaurants in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston, so fans outside of those regions won't be able to participate.
For those who do, guests will be given "breakup boxes" for a printed copy of a photo of their ex that can then be redeemed for a Whopper.
Guests at the New York site are also encouraged to bring letters, stuffed animals, or a specific piece of their ex's clothing to claim their burger.
(Yes, really.)
Don't live near a participating location? Not to worry -- Burger King is also launching an in-app quiz on the BK app, which will give users a chance to win a $3 Whopper of their own.
So there you have it, folks. It's time to go back through those "hidden" files in your phone and make sure you have a real gnarly photo of your ex to show the people at Burger King on V-Day.
Bon appétit!
