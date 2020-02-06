Burger King Is Giving Whoppers on Valentine’s Day to Anyone Who Brings a Photo of Their Ex

That is why Burger King is asking people to turn "ex-flames into flame-grilled Whoppers" this February 14.

#birdsofprey is out in theaters and looks like Harley Quinn’s got something to say... “who needs the Joker when you can have the King” 😏 pic.twitter.com/ePm5ryZp94

Unfortunately, the promotion will only be redeemable at specific BK restaurants in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston, so fans outside of those regions won't be able to participate.

For those who do, guests will be given "breakup boxes" for a printed copy of a photo of their ex that can then be redeemed for a Whopper.