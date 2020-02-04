20 Instant Pot St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Is it time to don our lucky green gear yet? As always, March 17 is St. Patrick's Day, a celebration of Irish culture and St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. For some folks, celebrating St. Patrick's Day means honoring their culture and is a family tradition, and for others, it's a reason to get together with friends and family and drink a beer or two. Either way, we love a good Irish feast.
When we think of Irish food, we usually imagine warm, filling foods such as meat, potatoes and bread. Our minds might also wander to other, more decadent foods like melted cheese, rich beer and minty desserts. (Remember the McDonald's Shamrock Shake? Although not exactly culturally accurate, it sure was delicious.) For the folks who are intrigued by the aforementioned foods, then they're in the right place. We looked everywhere to find 20 delicious recipes that are perfect for anyone's St. Patrick's Day feast.
Even better, because we know we all lead such busy lives, we made sure these recipes could be easily whipped up in the Instant Pot. Does it get any easier than that?
haoliang/iStock
-
Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage1
Corned beef and cabbage is a classic St. Patrick's Day staple that deserves a spot on everyone's table on March 17. Traditionally, corned beef and cabbage takes hours to simmer. This Instant Pot recipe by Family Fresh Meals will put tender corned beef and cabbage on the dinner table in just 90 minutes.
-
Instant Pot Irish Stew2
This Instant Pot Irish stew recipe by Copy Kat is sure to warm anyone's heart in chilly March. This stew can be flavored with chicken stock or, if you're really trying to lean into the Irish spirit, Guinness.
-
-
Instant Pot Beer Cheese Soup3
Warm, melty cheese anyone? Heck yes, sign us up. This Instant Pot beer cheese soup recipe by Honest and Truly is decadent and rich -- perfect for a cold March day. We'd like to use our favorite beer, and the recipe works well with almost any cheese, from cheddar to gouda. Using more than one kind of cheese adds depth to the flavor.
-
Instant Pot Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy4
What's heartier than bangers and mash? The short answer? Nothing. By the way, bangers and mash is essentially sausage and mashed potatoes, and it's a pub staple. In this recipe by Yay! For Food, the Instant Pot simplifies everything, including the tangy, sweet onion gravy.
-
-
Instant Pot Irish Colcannon5
What's colcannon? It's a classic Irish side dish consisting of buttery potatoes mashed with leeks, garlic and cabbage. This recipe by Hey Let's Make Stuff uses the Instant Pot to cook the potatoes and greens, making it so easy, anyone could do it!
-
Instant Pot Shepherd's Pie6
Shepherd's pie tends to be quite the cooking endeavor, requiring many pots and pans to pull together the mashed potato and meat dish. Thankfully, an Instant Pot can cut down on the time and dishes needed to make this savory meal. Follow this recipe by This Pilgrim Life for a delicious shepherd's pie.
-
-
Instant Pot Irish Potato Kale Soup7
Love Irish grub but want some lighter fare that's not entirely focused on meat or cheese? Check out this Instant Pot Irish potato kale soup by Letty's Kitchen. The recipe requires just five ingredients and of course, an Instant Pot.
-
Instant Pot Irish Soda Bread8
Irish soda bread is soft and chewy with sweet raisins scattered throughout. Ever thought of making soda bread in the Instant Pot? It's easy to do with this recipe by Seduction in the Kitchen. Make this to pair with Irish stew or a hearty soup.
-
-
Instant Pot Stuffed Cabbage Rolls9
This Instant Pot stuffed cabbage rolls recipe by Happy Foods Tube is unbelievably low key and low effort. Using leftover rice and an Instant Pot, we can get stuffed cabbage rolls on the table in a matter of about 20 minutes.
-
Instant Pot Beef and Dumplings10
With this Instant Pot beef and dumplings recipe by Mama Needs Cake, just toss everything in the Instant Pot, close the lid and let it cook! This recipe uses biscuits to create the plump dumplings, but making them from scratch is also an option.
-
-
Instant Pot Irish Lamb Stew11
Move over, beef. We're living for this Instant Pot Irish lamb stew recipe from Awe Filled Homemaker, which can be made in an Instant Pot in about 20 minutes.
-
Instant Pot Guinness Mac and Cheese12
Love beer and cheese? Then we have the perfect recipe: Guinness mac and cheese! The beer gives mac and cheese (which is already absolutely delicious) more depth and flavor. The best part of this recipe from the site I Don't Have Time for That? The Instant Pot gets it done in about four minutes.
-
-
Instant Pot New Potatoes13
Potatoes can be time-consuming to cook, but the Instant Pot gets the job done in no time and crisps them to perfection. This recipe from Recipe This seasons the new potatoes with garlic and butter. So savory, so good.
-
Instant Pot Baked Potato14
What's the perfect side dish for an Irish feast? A freshly baked potato, still steaming and topped with a wad of butter and cold sour cream. This Instant Pot baked potato recipe cooks the baked potatoes to tender perfection.
-
-
Instant Pot Au Gratin Potatoes15
Thinly sliced potatoes cooked in a creamy cheese sauce serves as the side dish from our dreams. This Instant Pot recipe by Cooking with Karli takes just 15 minutes, so we can focus on finding a four-leafed clover.
-
Instant Pot Cottage Pie16
For the paleo and whole 30 folks out there, check out this Instant Pot cottage pie recipe by Living Chirpy. This recipe uses sweet potatoes and coconut milk instead of regular white potatoes and cream, but it's just as delicious as the traditional style.
-
-
Instant Pot Apple Cake17
Moist and sweet, this apple cake is flavored with fresh apples and spicy cinnamon. We highly recommend serving it warm and with a scoop of ice cream. This recipe from What's in the Pan requires about an hour of cooking time, so we can tend to the rest of our Irish feast in the meantime.
-
Instant Pot Guinness Chocolate Cake with Whiskey Ganache18
This Instant Pot Guinness Chocolate Cake with Whiskey Ganache recipe from Blakopal is guaranteed to turn heads. Rich Guinness stout flavors the chocolate cake, while Jameson Irish Whiskey kicks up the ganache a notch.
-
-
Instant Pot Mint Cheesecake19
Okay, so Irish food and culture doesn't actualy incorporate mint, like at all. The green color of mint, however, is definitely festive and should be on the menu if we're feeling lucky! This recipe by The Cottage Market is exciting because it has an Oreo crust and minty, creamy filling.
-
Instant Pot Baileys Cheesecake20
Looking for an adult dessert that can be made in an Instant Pot? Try this Baileys cheesecake recipe from DessArts. Who wouldn't want to end the night with a boozy dessert?