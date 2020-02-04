20 Instant Pot St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Image: haoliang/iStock

Is it time to don our lucky green gear yet? As always, March 17 is St. Patrick's Day, a celebration of Irish culture and St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. For some folks, celebrating St. Patrick's Day means honoring their culture and is a family tradition, and for others, it's a reason to get together with friends and family and drink a beer or two. Either way, we love a good Irish feast.

When we think of Irish food, we usually imagine warm, filling foods such as meat, potatoes and bread. Our minds might also wander to other, more decadent foods like melted cheese, rich beer and minty desserts. (Remember the McDonald's Shamrock Shake? Although not exactly culturally accurate, it sure was delicious.) For the folks who are intrigued by the aforementioned foods, then they're in the right place. We looked everywhere to find 20 delicious recipes that are perfect for anyone's St. Patrick's Day feast.

Even better, because we know we all lead such busy lives, we made sure these recipes could be easily whipped up in the Instant Pot. Does it get any easier than that?