17 Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of

bhofack2/iStock
Sure, summer is great and the wintertime has the holidays, which are are a time full of cheer and joy, but when we're asked what time of year is our personal favorite, we don't hesitate for a beat. Our favorite time of year is Girl Scout cookie season. While Girl Scout cookies can technically be sold year-round, most troops sell them from January to March. In fact, January 2nd is when Girl Scout cookie-selling season officially started in certain parts of the country. Can we get a "heck yes" up in here?
We're also probably not the only ones who feel this way either. Girl Scout troops sell over 200 million boxes of cookies each year. That's a lot of Thin Mints (which are the most popular Girl Scout cookie, FYI.)
Now that we've agreed that pretty much everyone and their mother loves Girl Scout cookies, we're here to take things a step further: Girl Scout Cookie-inspired dessert recipes. Yes, that's right. We scoured the internet for 17 delicious, delectable dessert recipes that are inspired by Girl Scout cookies and might even use actual Girl Scout cookies in them. These recipes are for those who can't seem to get their hands on Girl Scout cookies, those who accidentally bought too many and don't know what to do with the leftovers, and those who just really freaking love Girl Scout Cookies.
-
Thin Mint Brownies1
More of a brownie person than a cookie person? Check out this Thin Mint brownie recipe by the Happier Homemaker. The easy recipe uses one sleeve of crushed Thin Mint cookies for a minty, crunchy topping.
-
Thin Mint Ice Cream Pie2
Here's a winning combination: Thin Mints + pie + ice cream. Heck yes. This Thin Mint ice cream pie recipe by One Sweet Mess uses Andes creme de menthe baking chips and Thin Mint-inspired Breyers ice cream. It is absolutely decadent.
-
-
Samoa Cookie Bars3
Shortbread crust, gooey caramel, toasted coconut and a drizzle of melted chocolate are the components of this delicious Samoa cookie bar recipe by Life, Love and Sugar. Since no real Samoa cookies were hurt in the making of this recipe, we can make this any time of the year. Score.
-
Tagalong Cake Bars4
Soft and gooey, these Tagalong cake bars by Kevin & Amanda are sure to satisfy any peanut butter-lover. They use some classic Tagalong cookies, chocolate chips, peanut butter and yellow cake mix.
-
-
Thin Mint Shakes5
Care to slurp down a Thin Mint rather than crunch on one? Check out this indulgent Thin Mint milkshake recipe by Pint Sized Baker. It uses just one sleeve of crushed Thin Mints and vanilla ice cream. Perfect to whip up for a birthday party or sleepover!
-
Thin Mint Cupcake6
These Thin Mint cupcakes are out of this world. This recipe by My Baking Addiction tops the cupcakes off with a chocolate ganache and minty frosting. Yes, please.
-
-
Samoa Cupcakes7
Cooking Classy's Samoa cupcake recipe starts off with a vanilla cupcake dipped in chocolate ganache and topped with a caramel buttercream frosting and toasted coconut. Indulgence embodied.
-
Thin Mint Cheesecake8
With a thin mint crust and a creamy, minty cheesecake filling, this Thin Mint cheesecake recipe by Chelsea's Messy Apron is absolutely irresistible. Garnish with real Thin Mint cookies to win over any party.
-
-
Savannah Smiles Cupcakes9
Zesty but sweet, these Savannah Smile cupcakes by Inspiration Made Simple stay true to the original cookie. The recipe includes making vanilla cupcakes from scratch and lemon-flavored frosting.
-
Samoa Popcorn10
This Samoa popcorn recipe by Like Mother Like Daughter is so easy and so delicious! Homemade caramel popcorn is topped with toasted coconut, Samoa cookies and a chocolate drizzle. Yum!
-
-
S'mores Brownies11
Who doesn't adore the S'mores Girl Scout cookies? Brownie-fy them with this recipe by The Stay at Home Chef. Crunchy graham cracker chunks and gooey marshmallows make these so much more delicious than regular brownies.
-
Do-si-do Cupcakes12
Do-si-do cookies are so delicious—with their peanut butter center and chewy oatmeal cookies. This Do-si-do cupcake recipe by Baking Mischief is peanut butter-heavy, so peanut butter lovers, rejoice!
-
-
Trefoil Shortbread Chocolate Bark13
Toffee, chocolate and Trefoil Shortbread cookies come together to make this delicious, basically gourmet bark recipe by Hungry Enough to Eat Six. Wrap some up and gift them out, or just keep it to yourself!
-
Tagalong Pie14
This Tagalong pie recipe by Sweetest Menu features a shortbread cookie crust topped with a decadent peanut butter filling with dark chocolate ganache swirls. This is the Tagalong cookie grown-up.
-
-
S'mores Milkshake15
Imagine these textures and flavors: a warm, gooey marshmallow, an ice-cold, creamy chocolate milkshake and crunchy graham crackers. That's the makings for this S'mores milkshake by Celebrating Sweets.
-
Thin Mint Mousse16
Tasty Kitchen has this quick and easy Thin Mint chocolate mousse recipe, which uses pudding mix, mint extract and some Thin Mint cookies. It's the perfect dessert recipe for when you need something in a pinch.
-
-
Samoa Bundt Cake17
This Samoa Bundt Cake recipe by Spicy Southern Kitchen might be the most decadent bundt cake we'll ever have. It takes just 20 minutes to prep and the end result is a moist chocolate bundt cake with caramel frosting and shredded coconut.