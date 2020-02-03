17 Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of

Image: bhofack2/iStock



Sure, summer is great and the wintertime has the holidays, which are are a time full of cheer and joy, but when we're asked what time of year is our personal favorite, we don't hesitate for a beat. Our favorite time of year is Girl Scout cookie season. While Girl Scout cookies can technically be sold year-round, most troops sell them from January to March. In fact, January 2nd is when Girl Scout cookie-selling season officially started in certain parts of the country. Can we get a "heck yes" up in here?

We're also probably not the only ones who feel this way either. Girl Scout troops sell over 200 million boxes of cookies each year. That's a lot of Thin Mints (which are the most popular Girl Scout cookie, FYI.)

Now that we've agreed that pretty much everyone and their mother loves Girl Scout cookies, we're here to take things a step further: Girl Scout Cookie-inspired dessert recipes. Yes, that's right. We scoured the internet for 17 delicious, delectable dessert recipes that are inspired by Girl Scout cookies and might even use actual Girl Scout cookies in them. These recipes are for those who can't seem to get their hands on Girl Scout cookies, those who accidentally bought too many and don't know what to do with the leftovers, and those who just really freaking love Girl Scout Cookies.