20 Valentine’s Day Slow Cooker Recipes

Planning to stay in this Valentine's Day? There are few things better than a romantic night at home, but a lot of us end up drawing a blank when it comes to the perfect menu. Obviously, we want to make something a little fancier than a typical weeknight dinner, but sometimes, kids, work, and the general time crunch of life doesn't always allow that. Fortunately, that's where slow cooker recipes come in, once again, saving the day (and dinner).
From desserts, side dishes, main courses, and even recipes that cover the meal and the sides all in one pot, recipes for the crock pot are always a game changer, especially when it comes to a holiday. Interestingly enough, seemingly complicated dishes like ratatouille, lobster bisque, and chocolate lava cake can all be made in a slow cooker -- who knew?!
Read on for some delicious ideas for Valentine's Day slow cooker recipes that are perfect for dinner and dessert. What could be better than minimal prep and clean up, maximum flavor, and more time to spend with those we love on a day all about celebrating that love?
Happy Valentine's Day!
Triple Chocolate Custard1
Fewer foods are more romantic than chocolate, and this triple chocolate custard won't taste as easy as it is to make. It can even be prepared ahead of time (like overnight) and then garnished with a little whipped cream to make it Instagram-ready.
Slow Cooker Pot Roast2
Pot roast in the crockpot is an old standby, but that doesn't mean it's not as delicious on Valentine's Day as it is any other day. This recipe is a bit fancier than typical weeknight pot roast, though -- and it takes zero time at all to put together.
Chocolate Fondue3
What's Valentine's Day without fondue? This chocolate fondue is made with just a few simple ingredients, and it's fully customizable, especially when it comes to the dippers. Include anything that sounds yummy -- sweet, salty, or both.
Beef Short Ribs4
Short ribs are one of those foods that looks difficult but it's actually pretty simple to put together -- especially in the slow cooker. They cook alongside carrots and mushrooms, practically making this a complete meal all in one pot.
Balsamic Glazed Chicken5
This chicken takes six hours to cook, and by the time it's done, it looks like a total masterpiece. Anyone who's a fan of balsamic flavors is going to love this main course, and the majority of the ingredients that the recipe calls for are already in our pantry.
Chicken Marsala6
Chicken, mushrooms, and wine -- all made easier with this chicken marsala in a slow cooker. What could be better? Four to five hours later, this yummy dish will be done, and all that's left to do is add a little bit of pasta.
Butternut Squash Risotto7
A fancy (and healthier) side dish to add to whatever main course sounds good, this butternut squash risotto seems complicated, but really isn't. As a bonus, it only needs to cook for 2-3 hours, so it's perfect to prep not long before dinner.
Slowcooker Ratatouille8
Ratatouille definitely isn't one of those foods that most of us eat every day, but it's delicious (and pretty to look at, too). And yes, it's totally possible to make in a slow cooker, and works as either a side dish or even a main dish, too.
Lasagna9
Anyone else surprised to learn that lasagna can be made in the slow cooker? This recipe includes ground beef and beef stock, but those ingredients can easily be left out and substituted for vegetable broth to make this meal vegetarian approved.
Cheese Fondue10
We've already talked about chocolate fondue, so how about a little cheese fondue, too? There's no way to go wrong with a warm pot of melted cheese, after all -- especially with veggies and different kinds of breads on the side as dippers.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta11
One yummy meal, all in one pot -- easy to make, and easy cleanup, which is perfect for Valentine's Day. And this parmesan chicken pasta recipe is super simple and low cost, so perfect for those of us who are on a budget, too.
Potatoes With Rosemary12
Potatoes are always a yummy side dish, including these rosemary potatoes. They're supposed to be crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside (yum) and adding a little parmesan cheese on top really elevates this side dish.
Baby Carrots With Honey & Brown Sugar13
This veggie side is pretty tasty, and adds a little something extra to a holiday meal. These baby carrots cook with butter, brown sugar, and honey in the slow cooker, and by the time they're done, they're glazed to perfection.
Burgundy Mushrooms14
These burgundy mushrooms can complete any steak or chicken dish that's on the menu -- or even stand on their own as a side. They're made with burgundy wine (duh) and cook for eight hours, so perfect to set these up in the morning and eat at night.
Harvest Vegetables15
Trying to keep things on the healthier side this Valentine's Day? Not only are these veggies easy to whip up and tasty, but they're also Whole 30, vegan, and paleo approved -- super helpful if someone's following a specific diet.
Acorn Squash With Apples & Raisins16
Another yummy veggie side to complete the meal -- but this time, not quite as much on the healthy side. This acorn squash is made with apples, raisins, cranberry, and maple syrup, and it almost sounds more like a dessert than a side dish.
Chocolate Lava Cake17
Feeling something chocolate-y this Valentine's Day? Why not slow cooker chocolate lava cake? The cake batter and the lava will have to be prepared separately, but in the end, it's a super yummy dessert that pairs well with ice cream.
Bread Pudding With Caramel Sauce18
Fewer things are more delicious than melt-in-your-mouth bread pudding, and this recipe definitely makes the cut. Combine brioche bread with walnuts, cranberries, and caramel sauce, and the end product is to die for.
Pork Chops & Au Gratin Potatoes19
Anyone in the mood for pork chops? This recipe makes it super simple to prepare, and best of all, the pork chops are cooking in the same slow cooker as the au gratin potatoes (right on top, in fact), making it an easy meal to make and clean up.
Lobster Bisque20
If there's any time to whip out the lobster, it's Valentine's Day. This lobster bisque recipe is made totally from scratch and requires an immersion blender, but for such a delicious soup, it's a lot easier to make than it looks.