20 Valentine’s Day Slow Cooker Recipes

iStock Planning to stay in this Valentine's Day? There are few things better than a romantic night at home, but a lot of us end up drawing a blank when it comes to the perfect menu. Obviously, we want to make something a little fancier than a typical weeknight dinner, but sometimes, kids, work, and the general time crunch of life doesn't always allow that. Fortunately, that's where slow cooker recipes come in, once again, saving the day (and dinner).

From desserts, side dishes, main courses, and even recipes that cover the meal and the sides all in one pot, recipes for the crock pot are always a game changer, especially when it comes to a holiday. Interestingly enough, seemingly complicated dishes like ratatouille, lobster bisque, and chocolate lava cake can all be made in a slow cooker -- who knew?!

Read on for some delicious ideas for Valentine's Day slow cooker recipes that are perfect for dinner and dessert. What could be better than minimal prep and clean up, maximum flavor, and more time to spend with those we love on a day all about celebrating that love?

