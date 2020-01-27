15 Romantic Valentine’s Day Instant Pot Recipes

Ah, Valentine's Day. Roses, cards, a romantic candle-lit dinner. It all sounds so nice. But that's not reality. In reality, Valentine's Day sneaks up on you. You look at the calendar and suddenly you realize that tomorrow is V-day and you have absolutely no time to book dinner reservations nor whip up a big, romantic feast. That's alright. Why? Because you have an Instant Pot -- that miraculous kitchen gadget everyone just can't get enough of.

As we all know by now, our beloved Instant Pots are there when we need a delicious meal with maximum flavor and minimum effort. In fact, we would go so far as to say they are the perfect helper for our Valentine's Day plans. You don't want to be slaving away in the kitchen, you want to be spending time with your loved ones. Now isn't that what Valentine's Day is all about?

Read on for 15 absolutely delicious, fancy-looking recipes you can make in your Instant Pot.