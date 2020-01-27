15 Romantic Valentine’s Day Instant Pot Recipes

Ah, Valentine's Day. Roses, cards, a romantic candle-lit dinner. It all sounds so nice. But that's not reality. In reality, Valentine's Day sneaks up on you. You look at the calendar and suddenly you realize that tomorrow is V-day and you have absolutely no time to book dinner reservations nor whip up a big, romantic feast. That's alright. Why? Because you have an Instant Pot -- that miraculous kitchen gadget everyone just can't get enough of.
As we all know by now, our beloved Instant Pots are there when we need a delicious meal with maximum flavor and minimum effort. In fact, we would go so far as to say they are the perfect helper for our Valentine's Day plans. You don't want to be slaving away in the kitchen, you want to be spending time with your loved ones. Now isn't that what Valentine's Day is all about?
Read on for 15 absolutely delicious, fancy-looking recipes you can make in your Instant Pot.
-
Instant Pot Lobster Tails1
What's more decadent and romantic than feasting on some lobster tails in dipped in butter? Grab a steaming basket and follow this recipe by One Happy Housewife for a fancy seafood dinner without the labor and time. No reservations required.
-
Instant Pot Cheesecake2
Cheesecake made in your Instant Pot? Yes, please. This recipe by This Mama Loves is so simple to follow and yields delicious cheesecake results. Just top with your favorite fruit! And dare we even say it's pretty restaurant-quality!
-
-
Instant Pot Red Wine Rosemary Short Ribs3
Repeat after me: Instant Pot red wine rosemary short ribs. Does this not sound like something you'd find on a Valentine's Day prefix menu at a fancy restaurant? This recipe by Nutmeg Nanny will yield tender, fall-off-the-bone short ribs so impressive that your partner will be glad you stayed in.
-
Instant Pot Shrimp Alfredo4
What's more indulgent than a bowl of rich pasta topped with delicious, perfectly cooked shrimp? The answer is nothing. Follow this recipe from The Foodie Eats for an easy, cheesy main Valentine's Day dinner dish. (Even the kids, if they're joining you for dinner, will enjoy it.)
-
-
Instant Pot Better-Than-Sex Chocolate Lava Cake5
We think the name of this recipe says it all. This Instant Pot chocolate lava cake recipe by Adventures of a Nurse promises to get you "weak in the knees." Sounds like just the dessert we want to finish out Valentine's Day.
-
Instant Pot Beef Bourguignon6
Want to emulate the French for Valentine's Day? This Instant Pot beef bourguignon recipe by Creme de la Crumb will have you saying, "Oui." We bet this smells as amazing as it tastes. Even Julia Child would approve.
-
-
Instant Pot Vegetable Couscous7
For something light and fresh but still delicious, check out this Instant Pot couscous and vegetables recipe by Corrie Cooks. In the recipe, which takes less than 20 minutes, fluffy couscous is mixed with onions and bell peppers creating an aromatic and delicious vegetarian feast.
-
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore8
This Italian favorite is simplified with this Instant Pot recipe by Pinch of Yum. Savory and punchy (thanks to the capers), this braised chicken recipe is perfect on top of some al dente pasta. Serve with a nice green salad on the side and some yummy garlic bread and voila!, dinner is served.
-
-
Giant Instant Pot Pancake9
How about splitting a giant pancake with you and your boo (and the kids) for brunch this Valentine's Day? This recipe by Kirbie's Cravings will give you a giant, soft pancake that borders being a regular cake in just 45 minutes. The only day to eat this is on Valentine's Day, right?
-
Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto10
Making this mushroom risotto recipe from Good Dinner Mom means you can throw all the ingredients in the Instant Pot and not have to constantly stir the risotto and make sure it's not burning. The cooking time is only about five minutes, so dinner can be done in a pinch.
-
-
Instant Pot Triple Chocolate Layered Cheesecake11
What's better than one layer of cheesecake? Three. This incredibly decadent cheesecake cake recipe by Pressure Cooking Today has three layers: a milk chocolate top, a white chocolate middle, and a dark chocolate bottom. Oh, and we can't forget the chocolate cookie crust either.
-
Instant Pot Honey Garlic Chicken12
Who says a delicious, romantic Valentine's Day dinner has to be complicated? This honey garlic chicken recipe from Rasa Malaysia, with a sweet and tangy sauce made of honey, garlic and soy sauce, is sure to please your boo.
-
-
Instant Pot Creamy Pumpkin Tuscan Soup13
The pumpkin spice latte may be put away for now but that doesn't mean you can't nosh on some delicious pumpkin-flavored foods for Valentine's Day. This vegan Instant Pot creamy pumpkin Tuscan soup seems more complicated than it is, thanks to Real Food Whole Life.
-
Instant Pot Banana Bread with Peanut Butter and Chocolate14
Banana bread is undeniably delicious in itself. Add peanut butter and chocolate, just like The Foodie Eats does in this Instant Pot recipe and it's game over. Surprise your boo with this delicious bread when they wake up in the morning on V-day.
-
-
Instant Pot Mussels15
Never cooked mussels before? No problem! Grab your Instant Pot, some white wine, and garlic for a delicious dinner that won't weigh you and your SO down. This recipe by Wondermom Wannabe is so easy to follow that creating it on V-day is a no-brainer. Now, where are the frites?