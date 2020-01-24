20 Lunch Bento Boxes That Both Moms & Kids Will Appreciate

iStock/ThitareeSarmkasat
Bento boxes have been popular for a long time, but launched into the mainstream parental canon in the 2010s. For those unfamiliar, bento boxes are lunch foods cut or designed to look like shapes or animals. They can be for anyone, adults or kids, but it seemed that some parents turned bento box creation into an art. They became and still are popular on Instagram. The world was both amazed and intimidated by the fishes, bear faces and other designs. To many, it just seemed like another way to make busy, non-creative parents seem inadequate but it’s really just about fun. And regardless of whether mamas choose to actually try their hand at one, it’s hard to argue they’re not cool to look at. At the end of the day bento boxes are works of yummy art.
Bento boxes are a year-round activity. Whether it’s for lunch at home or at school, any seasonal lunch is welcome to be turned into a creation. Examples of said bento creations can be sandwiches cut into shapes with fruit making the face. Or, it can be as simple as a pretty rainbow made out of fruits and veggies. One of the things that make these lunches easier to create is the actual box they are made it. They’re the kinds that give each food its own little section. Here’s the thing: It can make food fun and more appetizing for kids to eat. But it can also make food more fun for adults, too. Being an adult doesn’t automatically mean loving veggies. Doing something creative can fix this, or even create a joint, fun activity for moms and kids to do and enjoy together! But like we said, they’re fine to just want to look at too. If mamas ever want to try, though, we found a few that are quite appetizing.
Simple Sandwich and Fruit Box1
The beauty of this box is in the simplicity. Fresh ingredients and a nice half-sandwich make for a great meal for kids or parents.
All Red Box2
This box has delicious cherry tomatoes and a sweet assortment of red fruits. It's a great way to get those colorful veggies in. And if this tastes half as good as it looks then it is a go from us.
Oats and Carrots Box3
This box is both hearty and nutritious with its great combination of flavors. It is easy to make and the presentation looks very nice without having to put in too much effort.
Pink Mouse Box4
This box is absolutely adorable and one that kids will love. It has healthy ingredients, but rice too to get those grains in.
Sandwich and Fruit Box5
This box plays on both colors and shapes. With its veggies, fruits and sandwich, this is great for anyone who has a sweet tooth, but also wants to feel full.
Salmon and Sushi Box6
This Japanese-inspired box has salmon, tempura, and sushi. This is a great choice for anyone who is looking for a protein-packed lunch.
Wizard Box7
This Harry Potter inspired box is an amazing meal for moms and kids alike. Inspire one's inner wizard with this unique box packed with fresh ingredients like noodles, cheese and a sanwhich.
Healthy Variety Box8
Boxes aren't always about the cool shapes. One thing that many people enjoy in a meal is simply having a variety of flavors. This box achieves that and has the added benefit of including some very clean eating options.
Adorable Panda Box9
This box is just plain adorable. Kids will love it as it balances out the veggies with plenty of sweet fruits. Just use blueberries for the panda eyes.
Veggie Rice and Fruit Snack Box10
This is a great box as a small lunch or snack and is very reminiscent of Lunchables. The rice and veggie blend looks delicious.
Cute Pig Box11
Oink! This box is super cute and has a nice blend of protein and sugar. Picker kids will love the ham and cheese and safe fruits.
Swimming Fish Box12
This box is all about balance. The sandwiches can have protein, there are fruits, vegetables, and a sweet treat for dessert. Kids will also look forward to eating the little fish-shaped bites.
Smiley Face Sweet Box13
This box is a great way to feed a sweet tooth with natural sugars. Kids and moms alike will love the look and the taste. Plus, the yogurt can be made fun to eat for with a smiley face.
Bunny Box14
This box is a win-win. Kids will love the adorable bunny and moms will love the healthy ingredients. Having a bunny box is a great way to incorporate a hard-boiled egg.
Smiley Rice Box15
Rice is much easier to eat when it's in a shape. Kids will love the smiley faces and great taste of the kiwis.
Super Smash Box16
Kids who love the Super Smash Bros. will beg for this box over and over. It is a very fun box that doesn't require hard-to-find ingredients: Appeks, a hard-boiled egg, bread and cheese will do.
Rice Duck Box17
This box gives a chance for some of the less artsy folks to still create a cute looking-lunch, but also one that is adult. This design is simple, but looks great.
Wrap Box18
Wraps deserve some lunch love, too. This box nicely covers the protein, fruits, and vegetables and the open face makes it super colorful.
Sweet Treats Box19
This box has oranges, mini sandwiches, vanilla Greek yogurt, celery, and ranch. This box is packed with fun flavors making it perfect for kids.
Hummus and Pita Box20
Protein doesn't always have to come from meat. This hummus and pita box has great vegetables and nicely incorporates eggs. It is simple and almost everything in it is "dip-able."