15 Awesome Winter Bento Box Ideas

iStock When it comes to lunch box ideas, there are few easier solutions than anything that has to do with a bento box. Whether the lunch is for a kid to take to school or to take to work instead of eating a boring, sad salad, a bento box is easy to put together, and best of all, it's actually fun and interesting to eat. And now that it's cold outside, the lunch strategy might change a bit -- but don't worry. There are tons of winter bento box ideas out there, including foods that will make anyone feel warm and cozy and veggies that are in season during the colder months.

A bento box isn't always healthy, but it definitely can be, and this list includes options for those of us who are trying to clean up our eating in 2020 (without making ourselves miserable in the process). There are also plenty of boxes that are already picky kid-approved, and of course, all of the additions to these boxes can be substituted or switched out for taste or variety as needed. That's the beauty of bento boxes: they're totally customizable and there's no way to create one the "wrong" way. They can be as creative or simple as time allows, and they work very well for meal prepping for anyone who's short on time during the week.

Read on for ideas for winter bento boxes to try out this season. Before we know it, spring will be here, so it's time to take advantage of cozier foods... and to make good use of that slow cooker before it gets too hot outside to even think about soup or chili.

Happy lunching!