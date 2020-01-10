17 Delicious Lunar New Year Recipes

Image: chee gin tan/iStock



chee gin tan/iStock The western world rang in 2020 on January 1, but now, the Lunar New Year is upon us. Although it's formally celebrated January 25 in 2020, there's definitely nothing wrong with celebrating all month long, especially since food related to this holiday is incredible. For those of us who are planning to go all out with a Lunar New Year feast, or for those of us who just want to incorporate a few new dishes into the rotation for the month in honor of the holiday, we have some dishes to share. Don't forget that many of these foods are meant to bring luck for the coming year, and we could all use some of that.

The Lunar New Year is traditionally celebrated in Asian countries, starting with the first new moon of the lunar calendar before ending with the first full moon on the lunar calendar. Like any holiday, Lunar New Year comes with a lot of traditions -- and of course, some of those traditions revolve around food (don't they always?) At almost any feast celebrating the holiday, a roast duck can be found. Another staple? A steamed whole fish, which is thought to symbolize good luck for those who eat it. And yes, recipes for both can be found here, too.

Read on for yummy, family friendly recipes for main dishes, side dishes, and even desserts to help inspire any chef in the kitchen who wants to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Everything from spring rolls to fried rice to soups is on the table, and many of the recipes are simple enough that beginner cooks will feel comfortable enough to attempt them.

Happy cooking!