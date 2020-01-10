17 Delicious Lunar New Year Recipes

chee gin tan/iStock
The western world rang in 2020 on January 1, but now, the Lunar New Year is upon us. Although it's formally celebrated January 25 in 2020, there's definitely nothing wrong with celebrating all month long, especially since food related to this holiday is incredible. For those of us who are planning to go all out with a Lunar New Year feast, or for those of us who just want to incorporate a few new dishes into the rotation for the month in honor of the holiday, we have some dishes to share. Don't forget that many of these foods are meant to bring luck for the coming year, and we could all use some of that.
The Lunar New Year is traditionally celebrated in Asian countries, starting with the first new moon of the lunar calendar before ending with the first full moon on the lunar calendar. Like any holiday, Lunar New Year comes with a lot of traditions -- and of course, some of those traditions revolve around food (don't they always?) At almost any feast celebrating the holiday, a roast duck can be found. Another staple? A steamed whole fish, which is thought to symbolize good luck for those who eat it. And yes, recipes for both can be found here, too.
Read on for yummy, family friendly recipes for main dishes, side dishes, and even desserts to help inspire any chef in the kitchen who wants to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Everything from spring rolls to fried rice to soups is on the table, and many of the recipes are simple enough that beginner cooks will feel comfortable enough to attempt them.
Happy cooking!
Shanghai-Style Spring Rolls1
They might look complicated, but these are a lot easier to make than people might think. These Shanghai-style spring rolls are made with mushrooms, pork, and cabbage, and are perfect as an appetizer or part of the entree.
Chicken Dumplings With Shiitake Mushrooms2
Dumplings are essential to any Lunar New Year meal, and these chicken dumplings with mushrooms look delicious. They can be either fried or steamed once they've been assembled, and freezing them for later is an option, too!
Wonton Soup3
For any Lunar New Year meal, soups are a must -- including this wonton soup. Of course, it'll take a little assembly, but it's still a relatively simple recipe (and one that's easily customized, depending what goes inside the wontons). And in the end, that hard work will all be totally worth it.
Lunar New Year Peanut Cookies4
No meal is complete without dessert, right? Including one that celebrates Lunar New Year, of course. Warning: These peanut cookies can be addicting, especially for those of us who are huge fans of sweet and salty together.
Cantonese Chicken & Mushrooms5
Combine ingredients like chicken breast, mushrooms, and bok choy with a little oyster sauce, and boom -- the perfect main dish is ready. This Cantonese chicken and mushrooms dish will be ready in less than an hour, so what could be easier than that?
Egg Drop Soup6
This takeout favorite can easily be made at home. In fact, this egg drop soup can be made with just eggs, chicken broth, ginger, soy sauce, and hot sauce and comes together in less than 15 minutes -- it truly does not get much simpler than that.
Traditional Mandarin Fried Rice7
Fried rice is obviously a staple, and this traditional recipe has the bonus of being super easy to make. The traditional Mandarin fried rice is typically made with Chinese sausage, but bacon is an easy (and very tasty) swap.
Roast Duck8
Roast duck is pretty much the food of the Lunar New Year, so it's a good time to put this recipe from Food Network to the test. It requires a lot of prep (and some pretty specific ingredients many people wouldn't have in their pantry) but the end result is worth it.
Easy Singapore Noodles9
Fried rice gets all the attention, but sometimes, noodles are where it's at. These Singapore noodles can be whipped up in about 30 minutes, and they make a tasty side dish -- or the perfect base for any meat or fish dish.
Salt & Pepper Tofu10
Going veggie? Even those who prefer other sources of protein to meat can get in on the food this holiday. This salt and pepper tofu creates a flavorful dish with a kick -- and it pairs extra well with just about any vegetable on the side.
Chili Pork Spare Ribs11
Feeling that ribs might be a good addition to the Lunar New Year feast? These chili pork spare ribs are boiled and baked in the oven before they're covered in a homemade chili and hoisin braising sauce that definitely leaves an impact.
Easy Beef Lo Mein12
While pork and duck typically take center stage at a Lunar New Year meal, that doesn't mean beef can't be involved, too. This beef lo mein is super easy -- flank steak and lo mein noodles are easy enough to prepare and become extra delicious when marinated in sauce.
Steamed Whole Fish13
Another very traditional part of a Lunar New Year meal is a whole fish, which is thought to symbolize luck in the year ahead. In this recipe, the fish is seasoned and then steamed before it's ready to be gobbled up (and hopefully provide plenty of fortune for the people at the table).
Homemade Fortune Cookies14
For anyone looking to bring the full takeout experience into their own kitchen, these fortune cookies are a must! They're much easier than they look, and they provide the opportunity to write personalized fortunes for everyone at the party.
Curry Coconut Shrimp15
This curry coconut shrimp recipe is perfect to prep if there's not much time until dinner -- mostly because it only needs 30 minutes to marinate. From there, the shrimp is steamed before being served with rice, noodles, and/or veggies.
Chinese Shrimp Fried Rice16
Looking to elevate the fried rice a bit? Adding shrimp will do that, just like in this recipe. Best of all, the cooking and prep time is only 20 minutes combined, and it's easy enough to add a side dish or some dumplings with it to complete the meal.
Coconut Sticky Rice Red Bean Cake17
Need another dessert idea? Look no further than this recipe for coconut sticky rice red bean cake. It'll require a little time as well as ingredients most of us don't typically have on hand -- like red bean paste and sweet rice flour -- but in the end, it's the perfect dessert.